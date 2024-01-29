Marcos on Duterte’s tirades: It could be due to fentanyl

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday, January 29, 2024, that the claims of former President Rodrigo Duterte that he is a “drug addict” could be the effect of a pain reliever he has been taking for a “long time.”

In a chance interview with reporters before his departure for a state visit in Vietnam, Marcos was asked to react on Duterte’s accusation that he is a drug addict and is always “bangag,” a local term commonly used by Filipinos to describe someone who is high on drugs.