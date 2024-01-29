Manila

Marcos on Duterte’s tirades: It could be due to fentanyl

MANILA. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a message before leaving for a state visit to Vietnam on Monday, January 29, 2024.
MANILA. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a message before leaving for a state visit to Vietnam on Monday, January 29, 2024. Photo from Presidential Communications Office

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday, January 29, 2024, that the claims of former President Rodrigo Duterte that he is a “drug addict” could be the effect of a pain reliever he has been taking for a “long time.”

In a chance interview with reporters before his departure for a state visit in Vietnam, Marcos was asked to react on Duterte’s accusation that he is a drug addict and is always “bangag,” a local term commonly used by Filipinos to describe someone who is high on drugs.

“I think it’s the fentanyl. Fentanyl is the strongest pain killer that you can buy. It is highly addictive and it has a very serious side effects and PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) has been taking the drug for a very long time now,” Marcos said.

“When was the last time he told us that he is taking fentanyl? Mga five to six years ago something like that. After five to six years, that has to affect the…kaya palagay ko kaya nagkakaganyan… I hope his doctors will take better care of him,” he added.

Marcos laughed the issue off and said he will not dignify the former President’s statement.

MANILA. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a message before leaving for a state visit to Vietnam on Monday, January 29, 2024.
Duterte tags Marcos as ‘bangag,’ ‘drug addict’
MANILA. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a message before leaving for a state visit to Vietnam on Monday, January 29, 2024.
Marcos ‘never’ been included in PDEA watch list
MANILA. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a message before leaving for a state visit to Vietnam on Monday, January 29, 2024.
Romualdez hits back at Duterte over ‘budol’ statements

It was in December 2016 when Duterte admitted over-using fentanyl, a pain reliever usually prescribed to cancer patients, although he denied having such illness.

He said this is due to his migraine and a spinal condition.

Duterte said his doctor ordered him to stop using it, noting that it may lead to cognitive disability. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph