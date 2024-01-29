Duterte tags Marcos as ‘bangag,’ ‘drug addict’

FORMER President Rodrigo Duterte hit his successor, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., as he repeatedly called him a “drug addict” during a prayer rally in Davao City on Sunday evening, January 28, 2024.
The event to oppose the controversial people’s initiative (PI) for Charter change (Cha-cha) was held simultaneous with the administration’s Bagong Pilipinas kick-off rally at the Quirino Grandstand.
Among those present during the event were Senators Imee Marcos and Christopher “Bong” Go, Davao City First District Representative Paolo Duterte, Davao del Norte First District Representative and former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio and President Marcos’ former executive secretary Victor Rodriguez.
In his speech, Duterte lambasted the administration’s push for Cha-cha through PI, which aims to amend the 1987 Constitution, by paying the public in exchange of their signature.
“Well, kaming nakapag-aral at may alam na konti, hindi katanggap-tanggap ang ginagawa ninyo. Sa umpisa pa lang, binibili na ninyo ‘yung signature ng Pilipino. Yun ba ang people’s initiative?” he added.
(Well, for us who are educated and know a little, what you are doing is unacceptable. From the very beginning, you are buying the Filipino signature. Is that the people's initiative?)
The former President warned Marcos that he might suffer the same fate as his father as he accused him of always being “bangag.”
Duterte cited an intelligence information from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) that Marcos is included in the drugs watch list.
(When I was mayor, I was shown PDEA evidence. Your name was in the watch list. I don't want to say that because we are friends. Mister President, you might follow in the footsteps of your father. That's what I’m afraid of. I don't want that to happen to you. I'm just begging, because it (PI) will divide the nation.)
Duterte said the main motive for Cha-cha is for some individuals to perpetuate themselves in power.
“Ang parliament, ang vision niyan, karamihan galing kay (First Lady) Liza Marcos, pati kay (House Speaker Martin) Romualdez. Si Bongbong, bangag iyan. That’s why sinasabi ko na sa inyo ngayon, si Bongbong Marcos bangag noon, ngayong presidente na, bangag ang ating presidente. Kayong mga military, alam ninyo 'yan. Lalo na 'yung nasa Malacañang. Alam ninyo. The Armed Forces of the Philippines, alam ninyo. May drug addict tayo na presidente, p*t*ng inang iyan," he said.
“Alam mo president, mag-parliament, eh tumatakbong assemblyman o congressman yang si Sandro, tapos papasok nila sa assembly gagawin nilang prime minister. You want to perpetuate yourselves in power at the expense ng buhay ng bayan. Mabuti sana kung bright kayo, eh kung drug addict ka lang naman at may asawa kang hungry for power, tapos may isa itong taga Leyte gusto siyang magprime minister at gawin niya itong… Bongbong, diyan ka lang, ako nang bahala, seremonial president ka na lang, ako na ang magpatakbo ng bayan sa parliament. ‘Yan ang plano nila at hindi natin matanggap, kalokohan yan,” he added.
Duterte said if he is still in office, Marcos could be among the drug addicts killed under his drug war.
He warned the administration against Cha-cha as it will cause “chaos.”
Meanwhile, the PDEA denied the statement of Duterte about Marcos’ inclusion in a drug list.
The PDEA also noted Duterte’s “narco-list,” which also does not include President Marcos.
“Based on all the foregoing facts, the PDEA asserts that President Marcos Jr. is not and was never in its watch list,” it added.
In November 2021, months before the 2022 national elections, Duterte claimed that among the President bets is a “weak leader” and a user of cocaine. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)