Duterte tags Marcos as ‘bangag,’ ‘drug addict’

FORMER President Rodrigo Duterte hit his successor, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., as he repeatedly called him a “drug addict” during a prayer rally in Davao City on Sunday evening, January 28, 2024.

The event to oppose the controversial people’s initiative (PI) for Charter change (Cha-cha) was held simultaneous with the administration’s Bagong Pilipinas kick-off rally at the Quirino Grandstand.

Among those present during the event were Senators Imee Marcos and Christopher “Bong” Go, Davao City First District Representative Paolo Duterte, Davao del Norte First District Representative and former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio and President Marcos’ former executive secretary Victor Rodriguez.