Senate probes ‘corruption’ in signature drive for Charter change

(Whoever said that the Senate doesn't care about this matter, I have only one thing to say: There is no cure for the thickness of your face.)

Senator Marcos did not name names but to recall, her cousin, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, earlier said that the Senate should not meddle in affairs related to PI as it is not part of their job.

“Wala kayong pakialam sa PI. Trabaho 'yan ng taumbayan. Ang Congress at senator, ang trabaho, legislation. PI is power of the people. [You senators should] buckle down to work. There is only 24 of you, get your act together. Focus on your work. Stop hitting on Congress and maintain parliamentary courtesy,” said Romualdez.

Senator Marcos earlier said that she is certain that Romualdez is behind the push for PI for Charter change (Cha-cha) and that he even granted P20 million reward per legislative district in exchange of signatures.

Romualdez vehemently denied the accusations.