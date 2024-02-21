VP Sara brushes off 'bags of guns' claims, foresees ongoing attacks in the future

In a video message posted on her official Facebook page on Tuesday evening, February 20, 2024, Duterte suggested that the attacks against her may be orchestrated by those aspiring to become the next president.

“Naging kagawian na ang pag-atake at pagbato ng sari-saring isyu laban sa Bise Presidente. Marahil, sapagkat ang Bise Presidente ang tumatayong pangunahing hadlang sa mga nangangarap maging pangulo (It has become a habit to launch various attacks against the Vice President. Perhaps, because the Vice President stands as the primary obstacle to those dreaming of becoming president),” Duterte said.

She also said that she wouldn't be surprised if more cases, investigations, witnesses, accusations, attacks, and smear campaigns are directed at her in the coming days, weeks, months, and years.

Her statement came after an alias "Rene" claimed to be a former member of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) during the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality inquiry on alleged crimes committed by Quiboloy on February 19, 2024. Rene, a landscaper at Quiboloy's Glory Mountain in Davao City, alleged seeing the Dutertes at the location.

While in Davao City to attend the turnover of the Sto. Niño Daycare Center and its land title at Brgy. San Antonio, Agdao District on Wednesday morning, February 21, Duterte chose not to provide additional comments on the issue.

In a related development, Quiboloy claimed in an audio recording posted on his Sonshine Media’s YouTube account on Wednesday, February 21, that his life is in danger.

He received information from a reliable source that the United States government, including the Central Intelligence Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is collaborating with the Philippine government to eliminate him.

Quiboloy accused the US government of planning to eliminate him through rendition or assassination, alleging constant surveillance on his compounds using drones.

The Senate committee on women and children on Monday, February 19 issued a subpoena against Quiboloy amid its ongoing investigation on the alleged crimes committed within the religious group.

Meanwhile, the former President has not responded to Rene's accusations. RGL

Related stories: