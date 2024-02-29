FPRRD laughs at claims that Quiboloy provided the Dutertes with guns

In a press conference held on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at Harana Restaurant on F. Torres Street, Davao City, Duterte said it was a "silly" idea to think that Quiboloy can provide guns.

"Bakit man si Pastor mamigay ng baril sa akin? Saan man siya kukuha? Kung magsabi siya wala siyang baril bigyan ko siya (Why would Pastor give me guns? Where will he get guns? If he tells me that he doesn't have guns, then I would give him)," Duterte said, adding that he has more than 500 guns in his possession and joked that he is the supplier of firearms ever since he was a child.

"Collectors ang category ko e, ibig sabihin bili ako ng bili pero hindi ko magamit, I can only use one, I can carry a gun only one out of the entire collection maskin mag-abot pa nang singkwenta mil yan. We are only allowed by the authority to carry one gun, not even a rifle," he said.

He said that he has been carrying a gun since when he was still a mayor because he often goes to the boondocks where the insurgents are.

However, when asked if he already has a private army since the hundreds of guns he possesses could already constitute a private army, he answered with a big NO.

"A collector is a collector, you collect and collect and collect, hindi ito BIR, collection ng firearms ito," he explained.

