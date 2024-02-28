Marcos dismisses assassination plot claimed by Quiboloy

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. dismissed on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, the claims of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy that the Philippines and US government are working together to eliminate him either through rendition or assassination.
(No one wanted to assassinate him. Why would anyone want to do that? I didn't understand what he was saying. Why would he be assassinated? Maybe he is afraid because of the events.)
“Again, the best way to diffuse the situation is for him to testify before the committees in the House and the Senate,” he added.
Quiboloy earlier issued an audio recording claiming that his life is in a serious danger based on information from a reliable source, as the US and Philippine government are planning to eliminate him amid his cases in the US, such as sex trafficking by force including of children, money laundering and fraud and coercion, among others.
He said authorities are even using drones to survey his compounds and planning the conduct of raids where they will plant firearms and illegal drugs as evidence.
Quiboloy who was indicted by a US court over the said charges said the US’ Federal Bureau of Investigation has placed a $2-million bounty on his head.
Quiboloy issued the statement following the issuance of subpoena against him by the Senate, which is probing the alleged illegal activities within his religious organization, such as sexual and physical abuse of members, and the House of Representatives, which is looking into KJC’s broadcasting arm, the SMNI.
The Senate and the House of Representatives earlier warned of Quiboloy’s arrest over his continued refusal to face their respective panels conducting the inquiry.
Quiboloy maintained, though, that he will not face either of the Congress’ chambers and that he will only face the allegations against him through a proper court.
Even Marcos called on Quiboloy to face the congressional hearings.
Meanwhile, in a press conference in Davao City, former President Rodrigo Duterte, a close friend of Quiboloy, said a subpoena cannot compel Quiboloy to attend congressional hearings.
He said he is also not aware of Quiboloy’s whereabouts.
Duterte also denied receiving firearms from Quiboloy as claimed by his former landscaper in Glory Mountain in Davao City.
"Kami magtanggap ng baril kay Pastor Apollo Quiboloy? Ako pa mag-deliver sa kaniya ng kanyon bukas, o machine gun," he said.
(We accept guns from Pastor Apollo Quiboloy? I myself will deliver him a cannon tomorrow, or a machine gun.)
"Bakit pa si Pastor ang magbigay ng baril sa akin? Saan siya magkuha? Kung magsabi siya wala siyang baril, bigyan ko siya," Durterte added.
(Why would Pastor give me a gun? Where will he get it? If he says he doesn't have a gun, I'll give it to him.)