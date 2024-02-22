Romualdez slams Quiboloy’s ‘baseless accusations’ over ‘assassination plot’

HOUSE Speaker Martin Romualdez took exemption of the claims of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy that the United States and the Philippine government are working together for his elimination either through rendition or assassination.

In a statement, Romualdez maintained that the Philippine government and its officials, especially him and his cousin, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., “operate within the bounds of our constitution and laws.”

“We are committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of all individuals, without exception,” said Romualdez.

“The claims of connivance with foreign entities for illicit activities are unfounded and divert attention from the serious legal matters at hand. Our focus remains on serving the Filipino people and fostering relationships that benefit our nation, devoid of any engagement in criminal activities,” he added.

Romualdez said they will not be swayed by Quiboloy’s “baseless accusations” and that they will remain steadfast in their duties and responsibilities as public servants.

He urged Quiboloy to address his legal challenges through the proper legal channels and respect the legal processes in place, as well as for the public to remain discerning of information and trust in the processes that uphold justice and democracy of the nation.

On Tuesday, February 20, Quiboloy issued an audio recording claiming that his life is in a serious danger based on information from a reliable source, as the US and Philippine government are planning to eliminate him amid his cases in the US, such as sex trafficking, by force, including of children, money laundering and fraud and coercion, among others.

He said authorities are even using drones to survey his compounds and planning the conduct of raids where they will plant firearms and illegal drugs as evidence.

Quiboloy said the US government has placed a $2 million bounty on his head.

Quiboloy and several other leaders of his church were indicted by a US court over the said charges.

The start of the trial over Quiboloy’s charges has been repeatedly moved and the latest was in December 2023, where the trial was set for November 2024.

Quiboloy is also in the brink of getting arrested following the issuance of subpoena against him by the House of Representatives and the Senate over the ongoing probe against KJC’s broadcasting arm, the SMNI and the alleged illegal activities within his religious organization such as sexual and physical abuse of members. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)