53 Mindanawon lawmakers reject secession

In a "Unified Manifesto for National Integrity and Development," the lawmakers "firmly oppose" the secession calls being advocated by the former president.

"Our stance is deeply rooted in our belief in national unity, the power of inclusive development, and the promise of a peaceful, progressive future for all Filipinos, including the indigenous people of Mindanao," the manifesto states.

The lawmakers said Mindanao has a "vibrant cultural diversity" which represents the country being united amid diversity.

"We stand for fostering understanding and collaboration across all communities within the framework of the Republic, enriching our shared national identity and heritage," the manifesto added.

Lawmakers acknowledged the critical role of Mindanao in the national economy, noting the significant steps that had been taken by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to prioritize development in the region, such as infrastructure, agriculture, and economic empowerment.

The pursuit for peace and security, they said, is aligned with the government's commitment to reconciliation, including the empowerment of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

"We believe that lasting peace is achieved through dialogue, mutual respect, and inclusive governance, under the banner of our sovereign nation," the manifesto states.

The lawmakers commended the Marcos administration for addressing "disparities and fostering a more inclusive development model."

"The challenges facing Mindanao and the entire country demand collective action and responsibility," they said.

In the ending portion of the manifesto, the House members urged fellow Mindanawon, the Filipinos, and the international community to support their call for unity.

Among those who signed the manifesto are Davao del Norte Second District Rep. Alan Dujali, Davao del Sur Rep. John Tracy Cagas, Davao de Oro First District Rep. Maricar Zamora, Davao de Oro Second District Rep. Ruwel Peter Gonzaga, PBA Partylist Rep. Margarita "Atty. Migs" Nograles, Davao Oriental First District Rep. Nelson Dayanghirang, and Davao Oriental Second District Rep. Cheeno Almario.

The chairman of the House Committee on Muslim Affairs, Lanao del Norte 1st District Rep. Mohamad Khalid Dimaporo, said they would not allow themselves to be a "party to an unconstitutional proposal to break the territorial integrity of the Philippines."

Dimaparo said Mindanao had been a "poor" and "war-torn region" but the island had progressed over the years, which was evident during the time of Duterte, and being continued by the Marcos administration.

"The call for an independent Mindanao is a step backwards," he said in a press conference recently.

Dimaparo also asked the local chief executives to support their call to reject the secession move.

Duterte, in a press conference on January 30, said he wants to "regroup" the Mindanao leaders to push for the Mindanao initiative, which eyes for the island to secede from the country.

The former president said his advocacy is due to huge disappointment in how the past and current administrations use the resources and the taxpayers' money.

Former House Speaker and current Davao del Norte First District Representative Pantaleon "Bebot" Alvarez, who was tasked by Duterte to lead the initiative, understood the hesitation of some leaders, including those from Mindanao, and that he "respects their position."

"Of course, kining mga (on the side of) congressmen and legislators, I understand where they're coming from. Syempre, mahadlok sila na ma-cancel ug mainitan ilang projects (Of course, they have hesitations because their projects would be derailed or canceled),” Alvarez told SunStar Davao in an ambush interview.

Despite having various reactions, the former House Speaker said that the majority of the Mindanawons are supportive of the idea.

Alvarez said that the initiative won’t go through any hearing in Congress but will go straight to the grassroots level. The movement will also be pushing for dialogue with the community.

Marcos has urged “all concerned” to stop calls for the secession of Mindanao from the rest of the Philippines, noting that it is a “grave” violation of the Constitution.

Mindanao leaders voice out

Maguindanao del Sur Governor Bai Mariam Sangki Mangudadatu said that Mindanao secession will deny the Constitutional rights of their people and will compromise the government’s efforts to build a stronger Philippines.

She maintained that the separation of Mindanao is not the answer to the problem in the region.

“Mindanao is a mirror of diversity, progress, and preserving peace. Unity leads to peace, development, and prosperity. Contrary to instability, underdevelopment, and disorder,” she said.

“We affirm that secession is not the answer to Mindanao’s concern. It denies our people the rights embodied by the constitution, including the destruction of our territorial integrity compromising our efforts to build a stronger nation,” she added.

Sultan Kudarat Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu also affirmed his commitment to democracy, inclusivity, and justice as he called for unity and one united Philippines.

He said that separating Mindanao from the rest of the Philippines would bring disruption of productivity in all of its three regions.

In a statement on February 2, 2024, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. said in order to ensure long-lasting peace, progress, and development in the Mindanao region, the Philippines must remain united and undivided. RGL with reports from SNS

Related stories: