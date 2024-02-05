‘I feel sorry for you’: Mayor Baste clarifies apology to Sen. Marcos

FOLLOWING his sharp statements against President Ferdinand Bongbong" Marcos Jr. during a prayer rally over the weekend, Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste” Duterte clarified his “public apology” to Senator Imee Marcos.

Duterte said that he was only sorry to the president’s sister for her little drama and not for the indolence of her brother.

The issue about the mayor’s apology comes after the senator revealed on national media earlier this week that Mayor Duterte reached out to her immediately right after the incident when he urged her brother to resign for his laziness and incompetent leadership to lead the Philippines.

“Lumapit sa akin ay si Mayor Baste Duterte, nag-sorry nang-sorry. Naintindihan ko naman kasi syempre sobrang emosyonal siya dahil isipin mo naman eh ikukulong yung tatay mo at yung ate mo, talaga namang magre-rebolusyon ang iyong damdamin,” the senator told national reporters last February 1.

(Mayor Baste Duterte approached me and said sorry several times. I understood because he was just very emotional because if you think about it, your father and your sister will be imprisoned, your emotions will indeed revolt).

