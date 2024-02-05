‘I feel sorry for you’: Mayor Baste clarifies apology to Sen. Marcos

FOLLOWING his sharp statements against President Ferdinand Bongbong" Marcos Jr. during a prayer rally over the weekend, Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste” Duterte clarified his “public apology” to Senator Imee Marcos.
Duterte said that he was only sorry to the president’s sister for her little drama and not for the indolence of her brother.
The issue about the mayor’s apology comes after the senator revealed on national media earlier this week that Mayor Duterte reached out to her immediately right after the incident when he urged her brother to resign for his laziness and incompetent leadership to lead the Philippines.
“Lumapit sa akin ay si Mayor Baste Duterte, nag-sorry nang-sorry. Naintindihan ko naman kasi syempre sobrang emosyonal siya dahil isipin mo naman eh ikukulong yung tatay mo at yung ate mo, talaga namang magre-rebolusyon ang iyong damdamin,” the senator told national reporters last February 1.
(Mayor Baste Duterte approached me and said sorry several times. I understood because he was just very emotional because if you think about it, your father and your sister will be imprisoned, your emotions will indeed revolt).
On his official Facebook account, Mayor Duterte clarified on Friday evening, February 3 that his apology does not change his negative remarks and sentiments about the indolence of Marcos Jr. and that the senator herself is only fussing around to gain attention.
“Madame Imee, linawin ko lang kasi ginagamit mo na sa drama mo diyan sa media. Humingi ako ng tawad dahil naawa ako sayo, hindi dahil sa mga sinabi ko tungkol sa kapatid mo na presidente. Undangi kog gamit ana imong mga jamming. Gipa-lampas na taka kausa pero banha gihapon kayka,” the mayor said.
(Madame Imee, I just want to clarify because you are already using me in your drama in the media. I apologized because I felt sorry for you, not because of what I said about your brother, the president. Stop using me with your fake empathy. I had already forgotten your action once but you continue to be a nuisance).
It should be noted that during the People's Initiative (PI) "Unity for One Nation, One Praver" rally held at the San Pedro Square in San Pedro Street, Davao City on January 28, Duterte addressed more than 50,000 citizens across the Philippines.
He defended the 1987 constitution against the ongoing political movement - People’s Initiative on Charter change (Cha-cha) and those officials who are advocating for it.
The mayor later on expressed his disappointment to Marcos’ family for not thanking them enough for what his father, former President Rodrigo Duterte did to grant the Marcoses’ only wish to bury former dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in 2017.
“Timan-i ninyo, inyong amahan ra ba [Former President Marcos Sr.] gipalubong sa akong amahan – kana na lang gyud unta. Mawad-an na gyud ko'g respeto ninyo. Sobra na pod kaayo,” (I want to bring this up here: remember that it was my father who allowed the burial of your father. I hope you will remember that, but if not then I will really lose my respect for you. That’s too much!), he said.
Meanwhile, prior to this, during the Hakbang ng Maisug campaign at the Grand Men Seng Hotel on the same day, the mayor told Marcos to resign.
“Mr. President, kung wala kang pag-ibig at aspirations para sa iyong bansa, resign” (If you don’t have love nor aspirations in your country, resign), Duterte said as part of his 12-minute address. DEF
