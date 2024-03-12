Road clearing ops for March set

THE Ancillary Services Unit has scheduled dates and areas for the joint clearing of streets leading to densely populated areas in Davao City to ensure the passage of emergency or response vehicles in times of calamity or fires.

ASU head Paul Bermejo, during the I-Speak media forum on March 7, 2024, said that the expanded joint clearing team is now targeting another set of areas after it was able to clear San Pedro St. going to Bucana and San Pedro St. going to Ubalde in February.

The road clearing operations are set on March 13 at Aquino SIR and Daang Patnubay; March 17 at Jacinto St. Guerero, Magsaysay, Sales up to Luna St; March 20 at Barangay 5-A, Datu Bago Street, Rasay Street up to Fr. Selga; and on March 24 at Leon Garcia, Sta. Ana, Fernandez St., and Monteverde - located in Barangay 27-C.

Bermejo said that among the cleared obstructions during the previous operations were extensions of tables and chairs for eateries, construction debris, trisikad, single motorcycles, and private vehicles parked on the streets.

“Ang uban mga basura nalang gyud, naay po'y mga tanom. Dili dapat ibutang diha kay sidewalk and shoulder part lang gihapon na siya sa kalsada. Dili lang unta nato i-occupy na sya kay ang atong residents mag-suffer. (Other obstructions include garbage, and also plants. These should not be placed on the sidewalk and shouldering as it is still part of the road. It should not be occupied because it is the residents who would suffer),” Bermejo said.

Bermejo added that the main point of the clearing operations is that the roads can be used properly as access roads.

“Kaning mga area nga gi-prioritize sa expanded road clearing team, mao na siya ang kalsada padulong sa densely populated area nato kay aron if ever naay mga calamities and disasters like halimbawa sunog, unya muresponde ang atoang mga kabomberohan ug uban pa nga mga responders, dili sila malangan and dili pud ma disgrasya ang atong constituents (The areas prioritized by the expanded road clearing team are those leading to densely populated areas so that if ever there are calamities and disasters like fire, and our firefighters and other responders respond, they will not be delayed and other constituents in the area will be safe),” Bermejo said, adding that residents may be placed in danger with a combination of constricted roads and response vehicles on a rush.

Bermejo said that residents are encouraged to have a voluntary clearing of the sidewalks because their team may dismantle or confiscate obstructing items during the road clearing dates. CIO



