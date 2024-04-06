Road closure on Apr 10, 11 in Davao for Eid’l Fitr Congregational Prayer

THE 20th Davao City Council approved an ordinance during the special session on Friday morning, April 5, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, the temporary road closure of Aurora Street, Barangay 32-D, Poblacion in connection with the upcoming Centralized Eid’l Fitr Congregational Prayer.

In light of this, Aurora Street will be closed from 4 a.m. to 12 noon on April 10 and April 11.

"In connection with the upcoming night prayer rally, the Mercy Islamic Foundation requested for a road closure on the specified date, time and place," the ordinance states.

Republic Act 7160, otherwise known as the Local Government Code of 1991, section 21 (c), states that “Any national or local road, alley, park, or square may be temporarily closed during an actual emergency, or fiesta celebrations, public rallies, agricultural or industrial fairs, or an undertaking of public works and highways, telecommunications, and waterworks projects, the duration of which shall be specified by the local chief executive concerned in a written order.”

The request for a resolution to enact an ordinance was made when the co-chairperson of the Davao City Centralized Eid Prayer Council, Deputy Mayor of the Maguindanao Tribe Gabriel D. Naman, Al Hajj and Executive Program Director of the Madrasah Comprehensive Development and Promotion Unit, sent a letter to Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte asking for the temporary closure of Roxas Avenue particularly the Night Market area. The request was made as the event will have the obligatory Eidul Fitr prayer, and a spiritual message will be given to the attendees.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., through Proclamation Number 514, declared April 10 as a regular holiday in the country in observance of the Feast of Ramadan. The proclamation was made with the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos.

“In order to bring the religious and cultural significance of the Eid’l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness, and to allow the entire Filipino nation to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid’l Fitr, it is necessary to declare Wednesday, 10 April 2024, a regular holiday throughout the country in observance of Eid’l Fitr (Feast of Ramadan),” Marcos said in the proclamation. RGP



Related story: