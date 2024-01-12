Sardines surge in Davao

Relly B. Garcia, officer-in-charge (OIC) regional director of Bfar-Davao Region, stated in a recorded interview, "Batay sa update na inuulat sa isa sa mga crew ng port na kagabi ang ikaapat na sunod-sunod na pagdagsa ng mga tamban sa port (According to an update reported to one of the port crew, last night was the fourth consecutive occurrence of sardines beaching at the port)."

He clarified that their team would conduct water and fish sampling to thoroughly analyze the phenomenon, a process expected to span several days

“Nagsagawa na ng water sampling ang aming team ngayong hapon [January 11) pero hindi sila nakakuha ng samples pero babalik ang aming team ngayong gabi if ever may report agad na pagdagsa (Our team conducted water sampling this afternoon [January 11], but they did not obtain any samples. However, our team will return tonight if there is an immediate report of further beaching),” he added.

The incident occurred two days after a school of fish beached the shoreline of Barangay Tinoto in Maasim, Sarangani Province, on Sunday, January 7, 2024.