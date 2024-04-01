Sen. Go advises Doreco to shape up

Go said this during a Facebook live on Saturday, March 30, while at the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos), which is also experiencing poor power services from Northern Davao Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Nordeco).

"Nabalitaan ko hindi lang pala dito sa Samal ang maraming brownout. Pati rin pala sa Davao Oriental," the senator said.

Without mentioning Doreco, Go urged the electric cooperative in Davao Oriental to also improve its services as it would greatly affect residents and businesses that rely on its power supply.

"Ayusin niyo po ang inyong serbisyo. Binigay po sa inyo ang pagkakataon, willing naman po magbayad ang mga kababayan natin (Improve your service. You have given this chance, and our fellow countrymen are willing to pay you accordingly)," he said.

He added, "Importante dito, suklian niyo naman ng maayos na pagseserbisyo (What’s important here is to give the service due to the consumers)."

Go said he would call a hearing for both electric cooperatives to hear their side and determine their capability of providing the required power supply in their respective areas.

"Ayaw natin sila ang magsa-suffer sa poor services na binibigay niyo," the senator said.

Igacos Mayor Al David Uy, who recently gave an ultimatum to Nordeco to make submarine cable operational on or before June 30, 2024, said beside Go that he will find a long-term solution to the island's power crisis.

Go, meanwhile, said that Igacos' tourism is highly affected by the rotational brownout.

"Sayang ang potential ng Samal... Dapat maayos lahat ng serbisyo," the Senator said, adding that this would lure more tourists and investors.

Mayo Almario, former Davao Oriental Second District representative, reached out to the senator, who shared the province's power woes. RGL

Related stories: