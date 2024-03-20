SK chair, others to face road-related law violation charges

The suspect was later identified as “Jay”, 21, male, a working student, and resident of Country Homes in Cabantian.

Meanwhile, alias “Dats”, SK chair in the municipality of Malita, Davao Occidental, is now facing charges for violating the traffic signs in front of the Davao Coastal Road Parking Area. Other remaining individuals involved in the incident have yet to be traced down.

Particular charges include violation of Presidential Decree (PD) 96 which strictly prohibits the unauthorized use of sirens, blinkers, domelights, or similar emergency devices, and attempts to mimic the signals used by authorized emergency vehicles.

This means that it is illegal for people to use emergency signals in their cars unless they are part of emergency response units.

Penalties for violators include fines and suspension of driver's license.

To recall, the DCPO-TEU has filed a case of alarm and scandal against a 28-year-old businessman, Siradj Untong Pinguianman, for reckless driving, particularly drifting, in February in the same area.

Pinguianman, who admitted his mistakes, was apprehended in a hot-pursuit operation conducted by the Maa and Bunawan Police Station.

“We will continue to prevent such acts to happen within our area of responsibility and to strictly implement and enforce traffic laws and other provisions stipulated thereat,” the DCPO said in their report. DEF