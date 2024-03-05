Solo Parents ordinance awaits IRR

THE Solo Parents Ordinance of Davao City is still awaiting the completion of its implementing rules and regulations (IRR) to begin its enforcement, a councilor revealed on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Councilor Trisha Ann J. Villafuerte, chairperson on the committee on women, children, and family relations, said during the Aprobado sa Konseho at the Sangguniang Panlungsod they will also be waiting for Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte to sign its IRR once it is completed.

“Bag-o ra man siya na-approve, this January for IRR mag-sign pa ang mayor and then for establishment apil man na siya sa IRR, so wala pa siya (Since it is still newly approved, just this January, for IRR we are awaiting the signature of the mayor and then for the establishment, it is included in the IRR so it is not established yet),” she said.

She added that since February 2024, personnel from the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) have gone to several barangays to gather data on solo parents in the city. As of writing, there are around 7,000 solo parents in the city and only 6,593 have been issued with the solo parent ID.

Arlyn Bernardino, a 40-year-old teacher living in Puan, told SunStar Davao in a phone interview, that she had been a solo parent for six years and despite having a solo parent ID, she has never been a beneficiary of the programs of government for solo parents.

“Maayo ni siya kay beneficial sa tanan solo parent kay lisod kaayo siya na situation, kaso ang problema lang asa muduol para makapangayo sa benefit ug unsa ang mga steps sa giingon nila nga benefits? (This is good because this is beneficial to all the solo parent since it is really a difficult situation, but the problem is who will we go to avail of the benefits and what are the steps that we should follow for the benefits),” she said.

Marife Rollon, a 53-year-old daycare teacher living in Indangan, said that she has been a solo parent since 2016 and most of the cash assistance given to solo parents is not consistent. She added that the numerous requirements are a hassle for her.

“Walay consistency in the financial support para sa solo parents. No time, no budget to comply with the requirements (There is no consistency in the financial support for the solo parent. No time, no budget to comply with the requirements),” she said.

To meet the needs of solo parents in the city, the ordinance – which is an adaptation of the Republic Act 8972, also known as the Solo Parents Welfare Act of 2000, was crafted.

The ordinance was designed to address the basic needs of solo parents and their children. It includes financial aid for medical, death, and burial expenses, school supplies, consulting, and laboratory diagnoses.

In order to be eligible for the benefits of the ordinance, applicants must provide the required documents, which include a voter’s ID or city registration certification, a Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) birth certificate, a barangay certification attesting their status as a solo parent, and other supporting papers such as nullity of marriage, a certificate of no marriage (Cenomiar), or their partner’s death certificate.

Meanwhile, the following are grounds for disqualification: a change in civil status, support from the other biological parent as required by the Philippine Family Code; and cohabitation with a person who supports the child and the solo parent financially. RGP



