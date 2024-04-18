Traffic unit seizes 42 blinkers

THE Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) seized a minimum of 42 blinkers during their one-day operation on Tuesday afternoon, April 15, 2024, under the supervision of Police Brigadier Gen. Alden B. Delvo, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO-Davao).

During an interview with Police Major Dexter Domingo, TEU Chief, on DXDC RMN Davao, it was revealed that these blinkers were voluntarily surrendered by establishment owners.

Domingo also expressed gratitude for their cooperation in surrendering the blinkers to TEU members.

Domingo emphasized that individuals caught selling or using such devices would face charges under Presidential Decree (PD) No. 96, which prohibits the improper use of sirens, blinkers, and similar devices.

“Voluntarily surrender po yung kanilang mga blinkers at least na-ipaliwanag po natin sa kanila na ipinagbabawal po yung sa P.D No.96 at sila naman naliwanagan at yung naman po ang resulta na mahigit po na 42 pieces na blinkers (They voluntarily surrendered their blinkers after we explained that their use is prohibited under PD No. 96. They understood, and the result was over 42 pieces of blinkers),” Domingo said.

Blinkers are only permitted for use in emergencies, and even politicians are not exempt from this regulation.

Violators may face imprisonment for up to six months and/or a fine of 600 pesos. Additionally, the registration certificate of any unauthorized device may be canceled or revoked.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. signed on March 25, 2024 an order prohibiting government officials and personnel from using sirens, blinkers, and other similar flashing devices on their vehicles.

Signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on behalf of the President, Administrative Order (AO) 18 aims to create a safer and more organized traffic environment. Nile Otacan, DNSC Intern with reports from SNS



