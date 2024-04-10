Cebu-Negros-Panay sub-grids bolster power reliability in Panay Island

THE Cebu-Negros-Panay (CNP) 230-kilovolt backbone project will significantly enhance power reliability for consumers in Panay Island, said More Power, Iloilo City's distribution utility.

"This is a major relief for us at More Power and the entire Panay Island," said Roel Castro, president and CEO of More Power, during the simultaneous ceremonial energization at the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) Substation in Barotac Viejo, Iloilo, on April 8, 2024.

The NGCP was commended for completing a crucial project, especially as summer approaches and electricity demand increases.

Castro acknowledged the possibility of future blackouts but emphasized that the CNP project significantly reduces the risk.

In January 2024, Panay Island experienced a significant power outage due to a grid disturbance, resulting in the shutdown of multiple power plants.

"Before the energization of the CNP project, there was a 50 percent chance of experiencing another 4-day blackout. Now, the probability is only 10-20 percent. However, this risk can still occur, especially if there's a lack of ancillary services on Panay Island," Castro said.

Castro compared ancillary services to a spare tire -- a readily available backup in case of emergencies.

In the power industry, these services ensure sufficient power supply even when a major power plant goes offline.

“Here in Panay, we have four major coal plants, but in our view, the smaller plants are still lacking in case one of the four plants experiences an outage,” Castro said.

The CNP project strengthens the power grid across Cebu, Negros, and Panay by constructing a new 230 kV transmission backbone that supplements the existing 138 kV facilities.

This improved network allows for a more reliable transfer of power to support the growing economies of the three islands.

"The consumers demand three things. Reliable electricity means blackout-free 24/7, sustainability, and affordability," Castro said.

NGCP, the country's sole power grid operator, considers the CNP project one of its most significant infrastructure initiatives.

"The CNP presence is the link among three major islands in the Visayas and will provide a more reliable transfer of power to support the fast-moving economy of the provinces in the islands of Cebu, Negros, and Panay," said Anthony Almeda, NGCP's CEO, in his message during the ceremonial energization of the CNP project.

The project is expected to boost regional economic growth and well-being.

The CNP project in Panay is a significant step toward reliable power supply, but More Power emphasized the need for ongoing improvements in the distribution sector. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)