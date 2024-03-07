5 senators not in favor of Quiboloy’s arrest

(He is kind to my family. I wonder about that case, so I don't believe in that case.)

Padilla said one of the reasons for his objection is the provision in the Constitution on the separation of church and the state.

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, which conducts probe into the alleged crimes committed within the organization, is seeking the arrest of Quiboloy.

During the resumption of the probe on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, committee chairperson Risa Hontiveros cited Quiboloy in contempt for “for his refusal to be sworn or to testify before this investigation.”

Padilla blocked the motion.

Hontiveros said the members of the panel have seven days to formalize the objection.

Padilla has to gather at least eight signatures from the members of the panel in order to prevent the panel from issuing a contempt order.

In a letter addressed to Hontiveros and Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, Quiboloy’s lawyer, Melanio Balayan, said the “issuance and enforcement of the said subpoena is in wanton violation of the fundamental and sacred constitutional rights of our client against self-incrimination and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.”

On Monday, the Justice department ordered the filing of human trafficking and child abuse charges against Quiboloy. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)