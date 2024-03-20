CA bypasses AFP general’s promotion over wife’s abuse complaints

CA committee on national defense chairperson Representative Jurdin Jesus

Romualdo said Sevilla, currently the deputy commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)-Special Operations Command based in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, will revert back to his rank as colonel.

During the CA committee hearing, Romualdo scolded Sevilla after claiming that he is not aware that there was an agreed amount of financial support, which he needs to fulfill to his two children, during an executive session last week. The agreed amount was half of his basic pay.

Sevilla said that immediately after last week’s hearing, he sent funds to his wife, heeding the call of the commission.

"Hindi po ‘to ang nakarating sa akin. I was just told to offer. But if the committee so desires, I am willing to submit to that dahil alam ko naman po para sa mga anak ko… I am willing to change the letter that I wrote immediately after this just to comply with that but honestly your honor, I was not totally informed that amount. I was just told to offer an amount and I was not informed if that amount is already enough," he said.

"Nag-usap man tayo from 65 to 50 [percent], gusto mo nga in writing 'yun. Sabi mo nga eh, 50 tapos sabi mo hindi mo kaya hanggang bumaba ka pa nga ng 30. We mentioned the amount please 'wag ka naman magsinungaling. Tinutulungan na nga kita," Romualdo responded.

In a bid to secure his promotion, Sevilla said he is “very much willing” to submit to the desire of the CA.

“Kahit maiwan na lang po sa akin ang para sa pagkain ko, your honor,” he said.

Last week, Sevilla’s wife, Tessa Luz Reyes-Sevilla, personally came to the Senate and testified against his ad-interim appointment, saying that he does not deserve it.

Sevilla has four children currently under the care of his wife but two of them have different mothers.

Reyes-Sevilla said they are only receiving a P2,000 monthly allowance from the army general.

She was also physically abused by Sevilla, who is now living with another woman inside his residence at the AFP camp.

In an interview on Tuesday, Reyes-Sevilla said that despite that his husband already promised to give them financial support, he is still not deserving of the promotion.

“Yes I am all for him settling the obligations that he has not given to my children and to me and to the entire family for the last 7 (seven) years but that doesn’t make him an honorable man overnight na deserving of a promotion,” she said.

“Because we are also talking about issues of immorality, issues of abuse. So this goes beyond money,” she added.

Reyes-Sevilla said several other abused AFP personnel wives came up to her after she testified before the CA but they were afraid to unmask themselves due to fear of retaliation from their husbands.

Gemini Baladad also faced the media along with Reyes-Sevilla and claimed that she was also a battered wife of a retired star-ranked general.

Baladad said that despite her complaints of abuse to the AFP and the CA, his husband was still able to secure his promotion in 2007.

Baladad said she suffered three miscarriages due to abuse and even their son has experienced violence in the hands of their father.

“Just to make awareness that this is really happening and sana 'yung AFP, maraming nasisirang buhay, maraming nasisirang pamilya. Sana pagtuunan na ng pansin because the basic unit society is the family and the unsung heroes of the soldier is really the wife,” she said.

Reyes-Sevilla urged the AFP leadership to conduct a full-blown investigation on wives experiencing sufferings similar to them.

“We believe it is high time that they review, are we really implementing the gender and development program in the AFP? And if so, what are the mechanisms? How are you helping these women?” she said.

“Because based on our experience, you never helped us, you never protected us. We are also citizens that deserve your protection, where is the honor, integrity and loyalty to your country and to your people? We are also your people sirs. So please protect us,” Reyes-Sevilla added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)