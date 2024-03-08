CBCP calls on Houthi rebels to respect life of seafarers

ON THE heels of the death of two Filipino seafarers in the Red Sea, an official of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) appealed to Houthi rebels on Friday, March 8, 2024, to stop their assault in the area and show their respect for life.

In a radio interview, CBCP-Episcopal Commission for the Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerant People (ECMI) vice chairman Bishop Ruperto Santos said they are hoping for the cessation of hostilities in the Red Sea.

"This incident underscores the danger to human life, property, and the marine environment in the area. We call on the Houthis to stop all the attacks, aggression, and intrusion in the Red Sea," said Santos.

"May each one respect life, promote the common good, and protect the individual rights and welfare," he added.

The prelate said they are praying to the Lord to soften the hearts of the rebels in order to stop their assault on civilian vessels.

"In this moment of war, chaos, and uncertainty, let us all turn to God for His divine intervention," said Santos.

He said they are also praying for the welfare of the families of the two Filipino fatalities killed during the Houthi attacks.

"We are one and united with the families of the victims. We urge them to be strong and lift up everyone and everything to God," said Santos.

Last Wednesday, March 6, two Filipino seafarers died, while three other crew members were injured in a missile attack launched by the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

There were reportedly 15 Filipino crew members of the Greek-owned, Barbados-flagged ship, True Confidence. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)