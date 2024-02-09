CEAP rejects People's Initiative to amend 1987 Constitution

The organization of Catholic schools said it is against Charter change because it is a waste of time of public officials elected to follow the law.

"Charter change unnecessarily depletes our meager public funds and wastes the time of our political leaders. We did not vote for them to change the Constitution but to uphold it," said CEAP.

It also believes that Charter change is unnecessary since the country's problems, particularly on corruption, cannot be blamed on the Constitution.

"We should not get distracted by what corrupt political leaders want us to believe," it stressed.

CEAP said it is against Charter change as it is being pursued solely for the self-interest of those in power.

"They may employ euphemisms and sugarcoat their statements, but the truth will not be denied: they are the beneficiaries of the proposed Charter Change and never the Filipino citizens," said CEAP.

Last week, the CBCP warned the Filipino faithful against falling for the "deceptive" PI, saying such an action is "not good" for the country.

The CEAP, then, vowed to remain faithful to its active advocacy and engagement by helping guide the faithful on the matter.

"We urge all our member schools to counsel all stakeholders to be keenly mindful, prayerful, discerning, and open to the promptings of the Holy Spirit," it said.

"We cannot remain passive when the common good and the foundations of our democracy are in jeopardy," added CEAP.

To note, CEAP has an approximate number of 1,500 member schools nationwide. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)