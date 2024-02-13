Cybercrime unit coordinates with Japan amid spread of bomb threat

The CICC clarified, though, that affected government agencies were advised to practice their respective emergency evacuation procedures as part of their preparedness efforts and emergency protocols.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. said that despite tagging the bomb threat as a hoax, they are taking all such reports seriously considering the deadly bombing at the Mindanao State University (MSU) in December that resulted in the killing of four people.

He said they will not stop until they unmask the person behind the malicious e-mail, which affects the operations of the government.

“Well, all we can do is really, although this has been circulating, it’s a hoax but it’s our job…we have to respond appropriately and accordingly. It’s better to do that rather than ignoring it totally,” said Acorda. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)