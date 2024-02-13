Pag-Ibig home loans reach record-high P126B in 2023; nearly 100,000 members with new homes

PAG-IBIG Fund released a record-high P126.04 billion in home loans to finance the housing units of 96,848 members in 2023, its top officials announced Thursday, February 8, 2024.

The amount of housing loans released in 2023 grew by P8.19 billion or 7 percent compared to the P117.85 billion released last year. The amount was able to finance 96,848 housing units and now stands as the highest amount of home loans released by the agency in a single year.