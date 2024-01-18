Lone bettor to bring home P698.8M from Grand Lotto 6/55

A LONE bettor has won the Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot worth P698.8 million, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said.

The winning combination was 24-50-52-09-51-03, which was drawn on Wednesday evening, January 17, 2024. It has a total jackpot prize of P698,806,269.20.

No one won the Mega Lotto 6/45 with winning combination 28-05-33-01-23-20, which has a jackpot prize of P25,568,828.

A lone winner also bagged P640,654,817.60 in the 6/49 Super Lotto with winning combination 26-33-14-48-06-42, which was drawn on Tuesday night, January 16, 2024.

On Wednesday, a 47-year-old housewife brought home a total of P43,882,361.60, which she won after hitting the correct combination for 6/42 lotto on December 28, 2023.

On December 29, a lone bettor also bagged the P571 million jackpot in the Ultra Lotto 6/58. It was the biggest jackpot prize in 2023.

The PCSO raised the 6/58 Ultra Lotto, 6/49 Super Lotto and the Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot to P500 million in December as part of its “Handog Pakabog” promo.

Jackpot prizes for Lotto 6/42 and Mega Lotto 6/45 were also raised to P100 million each. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)