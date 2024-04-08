Marcos assures Quiboloy of fairness

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured on Monday, April 8, 2024, Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) founder and leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy that he will be treated with fairness amid his legal battles related to his alleged involvement in child and sexual abuse.

In an interview in Bacolod City, Marcos said Quiboloy has nothing to worry about in terms of his concern that the United States may interfere with the legal proceedings he would be facing in the country.

“It seems to be a little bit tail-wagging the dog na siya ang magbibigay ng kondisyon sa gobyerno doon sa kaso niya, akusado siya. We will exercise all the compassion to Pastor Quiboloy,” said Marcos.

“We have known him for a very long time at ang maipapangako ko all the proceedings will be fair. Now as to the involvement of the United States malayo pa yan, that is going to take years, so I don’t think that is something he needs to be worry about,” he added.

On Saturday, April 6, Quiboloy demanded from Marcos to issue a written assurance that he will not let the US government to meddle with his legal battles in the country before he would surface and face the charges against him.

Quiboloy is facing charges for violation of Section 10(a) or other acts of child abuse under Republic Act (RA) 7610, or the “Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act,” and Section 5(b) or sexual abuse also under RA 7610.

He reiterated the conspiracy of the Philippine and US government for his “extraordinary rendition.”

He said the issuance of arrest warrant against him by the court as well as the Senate committee are traps in order to make him out and later allow the US government to take over his custody.

Meanwhile, in a press conference in Camp Crame, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Jean Fajardo said they have already extended the manhunt operations against Quiboloy outside Davao, the sect leader’s bailiwick.

The PNP and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) have failed to find Quiboloy in any of his properties in Davao following the issuance of arrest warrant against him on April 1.

Fajardo assured that the PNP will give Quiboloy all the necessary protection in order to ensure his safety should he decide to surrender or if he will be arrested.

“We want to assure Pastor Quiboloy at lahat ng kanyang mga supporters at kanyang mga abogado na patuloy natin kinakausap na poproteksyunan natin si Pastor Quiboloy should he decide to surrender and submit himself to the jurisdiction of the court. We will provide the necessary security para masiguro ‘yung kaligtasan ni Pastor Quiboloy,” she said.

“Again, I would like to take this opportunity to once again appeal to Pastor Quiboloy, sa kanyang mga abogado na patuloy natin kinakausap, para siya ay kumbinsihin na sumurender, harapin ‘yung kanyang kaso para na rin sa paggulong nitong judicial process,” she added.

Fajardo again categorically denied Quiboloy’s “conspiracy theory” between the Philippine and US government.

Meantime, she said the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office is looking into the possibility of cancelling Quiboloy’s license to own and possess firearms.

At present, Quiboloy has 19 registered firearms.

But Fajardo said Quiboloy cannot be considered yet as “armed and dangerous.”

“For now, hindi pa because wala naman indication before na naging marahas si Pastor Quiboloy at wala naman tayo namonitor so far na siya ay nagme-maintain ng PAG or private army but nonetheless, kapag tayo ay nagsasagawa ng mga police operations, these things are being considered also,” she said.

“But like I said before kaya ayaw natin magbigay ng ibang specifics pagdating doon sa mga implementation kasi ayaw natin mahaluan ng anumang karahasan or anumang gulo kung saka-sakali i-serve na natin itong mga WOAs na inissue laban kay Pastor Quiboloy. We are still hoping and praying na maging mapayapa yung pagsuko niya,” she added.

Quiboloy said in his recent statement that he will not let anyone catch him alive. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)