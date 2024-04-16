Marcos commends peaceful interception of PH’s ‘biggest drug haul’

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. commended on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, the peaceful interception of the biggest drug haul in the country’s history.

Marcos visited the ongoing inventory of the around 1.8 tons of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) intercepted by the police during an intelligence-driven checkpoint operation on April 15, 2024 in Barangay Pinagkrusan, Alitagtag, Batangas.

“I would like also to point out, this is the biggest shipment of shabu na nahuli (that was intercepted) but not one person died. Walang namatay, walang nagputukan, walang nasaktan basta inoperate natin ng dahan-dahan (No one died or injured, and the operation was done slowly and peacefully),” he said in an interview with reporters.

“’Yun naman ang dapat approach sa drug war ang pinaka-importante matigil natin ang pag-ship ng drugs sa pagpasok ng Pilipinas,” he added.

(That should be our approach to the drug war. What’s important is we stop the shipment of illegal drugs to the country.)