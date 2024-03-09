Military bishop frowns on approval of semi-automatic firearms for civilians

"We are a poor country. Why will we need those guns? Give them to authorities. If civilians are allowed to have guns, it might cause another big problem," he added.

He cited as an example the situation in the United States, where mass shooting incidents are on the rise.

“In America, why do they have such a problem? Because they have a very lax law, wherein anyone can own a gun without that responsibility over a deadly weapon,” lamented the prelate.

He also pointed how such a scenario may only become acceptable if the country is in a state of war.

"We are not in a state of war," stressed Florencio.

Recently, the PNP amended the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Law in Firearms and Ammunitions.

The amendment allows civilians to own and possess long firearms but not more than 7.62mm. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)