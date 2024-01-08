PNP chief files complaints against vlogger

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. filed on Monday, January 8, 2024, complaints against the vlogger allegedly behind the proliferation of false information linking him to a destabilization plot against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

PNP chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Jean Fajardo said complaints for violation of Anti-Cybercrime Law were filed against retired Army General Brigadier Johnny Lacsamana Macanas before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

“Ang pagsasampa po ng kaso ng ating chief PNP ay isang patunay na kailangang respetuhin po natin ang karapatan ng bawat isa. Nirerespeto po natin ang karapatan ng lahat ng indibidwal na magpahayag ng kanilang saloobin, laban o pabor kanino man, sa kaninong grupo maging sa gobyerno subalit ang pag-exercise ng ating karapatan must be with the bounds of the law,” she said in a press conference.

(The filing of the case by our PNP chief is a proof that we must respect each other's rights. We respect the right of all individuals to express their attitude, against or in favor of anyone, in any group even in the government but the exercise of our right must be with the bounds of the law.)