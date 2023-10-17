Police identify 12 suspects in fatal hazing incident

THE Quezon City Police District (QCPD) has identified 12 individuals allegedly involved in the hazing-related death of a 25-year-old student of the Philippine College of Criminology (PCC).
In an interview with reporters Tuesday, October 17, 2023, QCPD Director Brigadier General Red Maranan said that 12 of the identified “suspects” were already under the custody of the police.
They were identified as Kyle Michael Cordeta, 21; Justine Artatez, 20; Mark Leo Domecillo Andales, 20; and Lexer Angelo Diala Manarpies, 20.
Aside from the 12 identified suspects who all admitted participation in the initiation rites, there were also several John Does.
Maranan said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit is conducting an in-depth investigation, including back tracking, for the possible identification of more suspects.
He urged the other suspects to surrender to the police.
Charges of murder in relation to the Anti-Hazing Law will be filed against the suspects.
Maranan said he also ordered the recovery of the paddle used in the hazing. The suspects admitted that the paddle was thrown into a river.
Aldryn Leary Bravante, a resident of Imus, Cavite, was rushed to the hospital on Monday evening, October 16, after he fell unconscious while undergoing the initiation rites of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity in an abandoned building in Quezon City.
He was declared dead on arrival in a hospital. He sustained hematoma on the back of his thighs and marks of burned cigarette on his chest and both hands. (SunStar Philippines)