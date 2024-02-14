Bulacan church collapse leaves 44 people hurt on Ash Wednesday

ALMOST 50 individuals were hurt when a portion of a church in San Jose del (CSJDM) Monte City in Bulacan collapsed on Wednesday morning, February 14, 2024.

The CSJDM Public Information Office said 24 of the injured individuals, including elderlies, were brought to the Ospital ng Lungod ng San Jose del Monte, nine in Tala Hospital, five in Brigino General Hospital, three in Skyline Hospital, two in Labpro Diagnostic Center and one in Grace General Hospital.

It said the incident happened around 7 a.m. while a Mass for Ash Wednesday was ongoing.

“Kaninang pasado alas syete ng umaga sa kalagitnaan ng Ash Wednesday Mass sa St. Peter Apostle Parish Church, Barangay Tungkong Mangga, CSJDM, Bulacan, ay gumuho ang bahagi ng ikalawang palapag ng naturang simbahan,” the CSJDM PIO said.

(Part of the second floor of the church collapsed past 7 a.m. while an Ash Wednesday Mass was ongoing at St. Peter Apostle Parish Church, Barangay Tungkong Mangga, CSJDM, Bulacan.)

“Ayon sa mga saksi, may tumili nang malakas na sinundan ng sigawan, at tuluyan nang gumuho ang bahagi ng second floor. Sa kasalukuyan, nagpapatuloy ang clearing operations sa lugar,” it added.

(According to witnesses, someone screamed loudly, followed by shouting, and part of the second floor completely collapsed. Currently, clearing operations are ongoing in the area.)

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, San Jose del Monte City Police Station, Bureau of Fire Protection, City Engineering Office, City Traffic Management-Sidewalk Clearing Operations Group, City Health Office, and City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office immediately responded to the incident.

CSJDM Mayor Arthur Robe said the City will shoulder all the medical expenses of the victims. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)