Official website sa Ubos Balay-Balauranan gi-hack

Laing website sa kagamhahan ang biktima sa hacking.

Kini ang website sa House of Representatives (www.congress.gov.ph) nga gi-hack sa usa ka anonymous user “3musketeerz” sa Dominggo, Oktubre 15, 2023.

Ang atubangang panid sa website nagpakita sa usa ka troll face meme, ang iskedyul sa mga miting sa komite giusab, ug ang seksyon sa mga photo journal ug mga press release gidaot sa usa ka troll face nga mga hulagway.

Sa usa ka pahayag, si Secretary-General Reginald Yelasco niingon nga ang opisyal nga website sa Ubos Balay-Balauranan nakasinati og “unauthorized access.”

“Immediate steps have been taken to address the issue, and we are working closely with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), and law enforcement agencies concerned to investigate the matter,” pamahayag ni Yelasco.

Ang Kamara nipagawas og pahimangno sa publiko nga magmatngon sa bisan unsang komunikasyon nga giingong gikan sa House of Represen­tatives.

“While we work to restore the website fully, we ask for patience and understanding. We are committed to ensu­ring the security and integrity of our digital platforms, and we will implement additional measures to prevent such incidents in the future,” matod ni Yelasco.

Kini ang ikatulo nga dagkong cyberattack sa usa ka ahensya sa gobiyerno sa Pilipinas.

Niadtong Septiyembre, gi-hack ang Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) ug sayo ning buwana, gi-target usab ang Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (Philhealth).

“For the moment, we advise the public to be cautious of any suspicious emails or communications that claim to be from the House of Representatives,” dason ni Yelasco.

Ang PSA ug Philheath hinahinay na nag-recover sa ilang website hangtod nibuto na usab kining ulahing cyber attack.