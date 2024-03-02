PrimaryHomes Inc. unveils Royal Palms Toledo, builds on proven track record.

Toledo City witnessed a significant milestone on March 1, 2024, as the model units of Royal Palms Toledo, nestled in Brgy. Canlumampao, opened its doors to the public.

The grand event, graced by esteemed personalities including PrimaryHomes Vice President for Sales and Marketing, Ramero Espina, and the Honorable Mayor Marjorie "Joie" Perales, marked the dawn of a new era of living in Toledo City.

This development marks another significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its portfolio in key growth areas across the country.