PrimaryHomes Inc. unveils Royal Palms Toledo, builds on proven track record.

Toledo City witnessed a significant milestone on March 1, 2024, as the model units of Royal Palms Toledo, nestled in Brgy. Canlumampao, opened its doors to the public.
The grand event, graced by esteemed personalities including PrimaryHomes Vice President for Sales and Marketing, Ramero Espina, and the Honorable Mayor Marjorie "Joie" Perales, marked the dawn of a new era of living in Toledo City.
This development marks another significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its portfolio in key growth areas across the country.
At the heart of this development lies the commitment of PrimaryHomes, an award-winning developer renowned for its dedication to sustainability and community building. Recognized as the Most Sustainable Developer in 2023 by the Philippine Property Awards, PrimaryHomes, under the umbrella of the Primary Group of Builders (PGB), sets the standard for lasting homes and thriving communities.
With over 70 years of experience of PGB, PrimaryHomes' vision transcends mere construction; it aspires to create vibrant, well-planned communities that resonate with the essence of sustainable living.
Royal Palms Toledo emerged as the second jewel within the expansive 11-hectare property owned by PrimaryHomes in Toledo City, following the successful launch of Richwood Homes Toledo in October 2023. A testament to innovation and excellence, Royal Palms Toledo is a P300 million worth development that epitomizes the Filipino dream home.
Echoing the success of Richwood Homes Toledo, Royal Palms Toledo represents more than just a residential enclave; it symbolizes a commitment to sustainability, and community,
said PrimaryHomes Vice President for Sales and Marketing, Ramero Espina.
Designed after the pioneering Villa del Rio projects, Royal Palms Toledo offers a selection of five Mediterranean-inspired house models, ranging from a cozy 45 sqm to a spacious 194 sqm well laid-out units catering to diverse household needs and providing ample space for personalization and comfort. Standard lot sizes include plots of 120 sqm and 180 sqm.
As part of the highly-sought Royal Palms series, Royal Palms Toledo stands as a beacon of exclusivity and security with an entrance and guardhouse ensuring peace of mind for residents and their families.
Crafted with attention to detail, each unit boasts high-quality materials and finishes, including built-in cabinets, ensuring both elegance and functionality.
Beyond the confines of their home, residents may indulge in an array of family-centered amenities, including a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse and a multipurpose hall, fostering a sense of community and well-being.
To integrate seamlessly with Toledo's suburban landscape, Royal Palms Toledo thoughtfully designed a promenade with a picturesque view of the river complemented by open spaces and play areas.
Residents can look forward to a harmonious blend of comfort, convenience, and leisure within a secure and vibrant community environment. That has always been the reputation of our Royal Palms projects that we have long maintained through the years,
Espina explained.
The development is strategically positioned in Toledo City, posing unrivaled accessibility to essential services and conveniences. With a 5 to 10 minute drive to key establishments such as the City Hall, Toledo City Hospital, and major retail hubs like Gaisano Grand Toledo and Super Metro Toledo, residents are poised to experience unparalleled convenience.
Moreover, Toledo City's pivotal role as the fourth most affluent city in the Central Visayas region underscores the immense potential for growth and prosperity.
Toledo City stands as a hub of economic vitality and historical richness, fueled by thriving industries including mining, power, and port operations.
"We've seen how Toledo has grown to be an important city in Cebu, being host to several power sources in the province. With the Royal Palms project in Toledo, we aim to become a good addition to the city's flourishing real estate landscape," Espina said.
Situated in a premier location, Royal Palms Toledo provides a prestigious living environment coupled with perfect value for money.
PrimaryHomes' commitment to value-for-money homes is even exemplified by its flexible financing options, including bank and Pag-Ibig financing, coupled with easy equity payment terms. With Royal Palms Toledo, home ownership becomes not just a dream, but a tangible reality within reach.
Royal Palms Toledo stands as a master-planned residential enclave designed to suit every family, making it an ideal choice for discerning homeowners seeking both convenience and exclusively.
