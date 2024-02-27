Cebu guv demands return of Boljoon church panels in letter to NMP

CEBU Governor Gwendolyn Garcia formally wrote to the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) to demand for the return of the “stolen” four carved wooden panels from the pulpit of the Archdiocesan Shrine of Patrocinio de Maria Santissima in Boljoon, Cebu.

In her letter dated February 26, 2024 and addressed to Jeremy Barns, director general of the NMP, Garcia urged the NMP to return the panels to the Boljoon church.

The letter was posted on the official page of the Provincial Government of Cebu on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.