Cebu guv demands return of Boljoon church panels in letter to NMP

CEBU Governor Gwendolyn Garcia formally wrote to the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) to demand for the return of the “stolen” four carved wooden panels from the pulpit of the Archdiocesan Shrine of Patrocinio de Maria Santissima in Boljoon, Cebu.
In her letter dated February 26, 2024 and addressed to Jeremy Barns, director general of the NMP, Garcia urged the NMP to return the panels to the Boljoon church.
The letter was posted on the official page of the Provincial Government of Cebu on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.
Representative Edsel Galeos of Cebu Second District, which covers the town of Boljoon, also filed House Bill 1601 at the House of Representatives, urging the NMP and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts to return the four panels to the rightful owner.
The pulpit panels were reportedly stolen back in the 1980s and resurfaced only when a couple, who were private collectors, donated the panels to the museum on February 14, 2024.
The private collectors clarified that they acquired the panels through legitimate means.
In her letter, Garcia said the "unlawfully removed" panels from Boljoon church symbolized the deep religious, cultural, heritage, and history of the town and its people.
Both the Municipal Council of Boljoon and the Cebu Provincial Board issued a resolution, petitioning the return of these panels, the governor said.
She also included in the letter the statement of the Archdiocese of Cebu, through Archbishop Jose Palma, requesting the "immediate return" of the panels to its rightful owner, which is the archdiocese.
In a statement on February 20, Palma clarified that the archdiocese has no official records or any request to deconsecrate the panels for removal. He said the removal of the panels is sacrilege as it violates the Canon Law.
Garcia also emphasized the importance of protecting and recognizing rightful ownership of cultural heritage assets under Republic Act 11961, or the National Cultural Heritage Law.
She said that by returning the panels, the NMP will uphold the law, and this will demonstrate the museum’s commitment to ethical practices.
The return of the pulpit panels will also restore trust and goodwill between the museum and the Cebuano community, Garcia added.
She also invited the NMP key leaders to engage in a dialogue with the Cebu Provincial Government.
"We would gladly accompany you to the Patrocinio de Maria Church to showcase the integral role these panels play in Boljoon's historical and cultural fabric," Garcia said in the letter.
Galeos, in his bill, said that the four panels are not "simply artistic ornaments for public appreciation," as he refuted the NMP’s earlier statement regarding the “sharing” of the panels to the people of Cebu.
He said these artifacts have religious context and meaning, and serve as a tool for evangelization; thus must be returned to the Boljoon church. (EHP)