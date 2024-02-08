Fili Hotel celebrates love with irresistible Valentine's offerings

Love is in the air, and Fili Hotel is set to make this Valentine's Day an affair to remember with a host of romantic offerings and delightful experiences. Whether you're looking for the perfect gift or planning a special evening with your loved one, Fili Hotel has you covered.

Fili Lobby Lounge

Royal Valentine’s Afternoon tea with Sparkling Wine: savor the sumptuous delights of a royal Valentine's afternoon tea, featuring an array of delectable sweet and savory treats perfectly paired with Sparkling Wine, all for P2430++ per person.

Valentines Theme Cakes and Drinks: Delight in the flavors of love with our heartwarming Valentine-themed cakes, and savor the essence of romance with our exclusive trio of enchanting drinks.



Xin Tian Di

Valentines Special Menu (14th to 15th): Elevate your Valentine's Day with a specially crafted menu that sets the mood for love.