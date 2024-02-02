Palawan Group of Companies reinforces its commitment to providing hassle-free remittances, pawning, and money-transfer services to its Cebuano sukis.

Dizon emphasized the company's commitment to providing the best financial solutions for Cebuanos, stating, "Our Cebuano sukis deserve the best when it comes to meeting their financial needs. That is what Palawan Pawnshop, Palawan Express Pera Padala, and PalawanPay aim to provide to all Cebu residents."

The Palawan Group of Companies has made it their goal to provide reliability and affordability to its customers, offering high appraisal rates and low-interest rates for its pawning services. Its "walay hasol" (hassle-free) money transfer services as well as its dependable PalawanPay mobile digital wallet app have solidified its position as the top choice for Cebuanos.

"In times of need, Palawan Pawnshop remains to be their constant 'sandalan na mapagkakatiwalaan' (a reliable pillar of support) due to our “barato, paspas, at walay hasol na serbisyo’, (affordable, fast and hassle-free service). The Palawan Group of Companies will always look for ways to improve the lives of each Cebuano suki we serve," affirmed Dizon.

As an expression of gratitude, the company actively participated in the Sinulog Festival, celebrating alongside the Cebuano community and reinforcing its commitment to being a reliable financial partner in their everyday lives and journey towards success. (SPONSORED CONTENT)