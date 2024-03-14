Sustainability in Action: How Watsons Philippines is making a difference.

In an era where environmental consciousness is paramount, Watsons Philippines, the country’s leading health, wellness, and beauty retailer, reaffirms its unwavering dedication to promoting sustainable living. With a steadfast commitment to achieving greater milestones, the company stands at the forefront of sustainability initiatives, setting a new standard for responsible business practices.
At the heart of Watsons Philippines' sustainability efforts lies the "Sustainable Choices" program. This initiative empowers customers to make environmentally conscious decisions by providing a thoughtfully selected range of products that meet stringent sustainability criteria. From offerings in Clean Beauty and Better Packaging with reduced plastics to Refill Packs and ethically sourced ingredients, each item exemplifies the company's dedication to reducing its environmental impact while prioritizing customer satisfaction.
Through this initiative and other projects, Watsons Philippines hopes to inspire its customers and employees to be more mindful consumers and citizens of the planet.
Among Watsons’ notable initiatives was the “Reuse with Watsons: A Sustainability Art Exhibit,” which served to amplify sustainable practices and the significance of the 3Rs—reduce, reuse, and recycle. The artworks featured in the exhibit integrated plastic bottles, wrappers, papers, carton boxes, tissues, blister packs, metals, makeup sponges, foams, and other upcycled materials.
In 2023, Watsons conducted five Alagang Pangkalusugan Medical missions, providing free medical consultations, blood tests, bone screenings, hearing checks, skin and hair analyses, ECGs, and X-rays, benefiting over 4,000 individuals.
AS Watson’s Next Gen Sustainability Committee and Watsons Philippines also jointly participated in a medical mission in the Philippines in October. With exclusive sponsorship from AS Watson, 60 patients received life-changing surgeries carried out by medical professionals from Operation Smile. Watsons Philippines’ goal is to perform 3,300 corrective surgeries on children with cleft conditions in the country alone by 2030.
For 2024, Watsons Philippines will continue to uplift the three pillars of its sustainability program — People, Product, and the Planet — through initiatives that will benefit the planet and the people who live in it.
These initiatives can be something as simple as encouraging shoppers to bring their own bags and increasing volunteer employees to medical missions in the country’s different areas with an increasing yield of beneficiaries.
We have received good feedback from our customers about our sustainability efforts and we look forward to inspiring them to feel their best while looking good and doing good for themselves and those around them,
said Watsons Senior AVP for Marketing, PR & Sustainability, Sharon Decapia
The health, beauty, and wellness retailer ended 2023 with an impressive count of 1,114 stores and counting, along with a dedicated workforce of over 10,000 employees.
By championing sustainable practices, Watsons Philippines not only fosters a greener future but also inspires others to join the movement. Through education, advocacy, and leading by example, the company aims to inspire change and create a more sustainable world for generations to come.
As Watsons Philippines embarks on this journey towards sustainability, it invites customers, partners, and stakeholders to join hands in making a positive impact on the planet. Together, we can build a brighter, greener future—one sustainable choice at a time.
Check out Watsons’ Sustainable Choices by visiting the store nearest you or downloading the Watsons App now. (PR)