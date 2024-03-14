Sustainability in Action: How Watsons Philippines is making a difference.

In an era where environmental consciousness is paramount, Watsons Philippines, the country’s leading health, wellness, and beauty retailer, reaffirms its unwavering dedication to promoting sustainable living. With a steadfast commitment to achieving greater milestones, the company stands at the forefront of sustainability initiatives, setting a new standard for responsible business practices.

At the heart of Watsons Philippines' sustainability efforts lies the "Sustainable Choices" program. This initiative empowers customers to make environmentally conscious decisions by providing a thoughtfully selected range of products that meet stringent sustainability criteria. From offerings in Clean Beauty and Better Packaging with reduced plastics to Refill Packs and ethically sourced ingredients, each item exemplifies the company's dedication to reducing its environmental impact while prioritizing customer satisfaction.