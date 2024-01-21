Sinulog 2024 Updates

Malou Rama, wife of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, performed a Sinulog dance minutes after the opening of the Sinulog 2024 grand parade and grand ritual showdown Sunday, January 21, 2024, at the South Road Properties (SRP). | via JJL
A helicopter drops confetti to signal the start of the Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown at the South Road Properties in Cebu City Sunday, January 21, 2024. | via CDF
Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama officially opened the Sinulog 2024 grand parade and grand ritual showdown around 9:50 a.m. Sunday, January 21, 2024, at the South Road Properties (SRP).
Rama was joined by Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) executive director Elmer "Jojo" Labella, Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, and City Councilor Francis Esparis. | via JJL
One of the lanes of the South Road Properties (SRP) has been opened to vehicles as of 9:50 a.m. Sunday, January 21, 2024. Free buses have been deployed. | via Amper Campaña
Gamit kaayo ang mga paayong niining usa sa mga contingents niining maglagiting nga kainit sa adlaw sa South Road Properties (SRP) karong orasa. | via Amper Campaña
Get ready for a mesmerizing showcase as the Dinagat Islands sweeps into the spotlight, joining the Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown! Let the island vibes and vibrant traditions captivate your senses this Sunday, January 21, 2024. | via Amper Campaña
Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia welcomes everyone to the Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown Sunday, January 21, 2024. | via Jem Cañada
Anticipation runs high not only from Cebuanos, but also from foreigners who are now eagerly awaiting the start of the Sinulog 2024 Grade Parade at the South Road Properties (SRP) Sunday, January 21, 2024. | via Brigette Cones Dalagan, Gabriel Masan, and Henson Tabuco
Tribung Kamanting Performing Arts Guild of the Municipality of San Jose Province of Dinagat Islands, who is joining the Free Interpretation category of the Sinulog 2024 Ritual Showdown, offers a prayer before their performance Sunday, January 21, 2024. | via Gwenyth Borgonia, Sheryn Mae Sinoy, and Chabelle Intoma
Puppet #10 "Festival Queen” of Cebu City Councilor Joy Pesquera. | via Brigette Cones Dalagan, Gabriel Masan, and Henson Tabuco
Witness a galactic fusion as Dong-myeon, Chuncheon-si and Gwang-do of Republic of Korea don their epic "Star Wars"-inspired costumes on South Road Properties (SRP) during the Sinulog Grade Parade 2024 Sunday, January 21, 2024. | via Angel Rusiana, Jessele Pagal and Aljen Cortes
Pantaleon del Rosario Street in Cebu City looks like a ghost town as the Sinulog Grand Parade 2024 is being held at South Road Properties Sunday, January 21, 2024. | via Rain R. Abella and Karylle Anne C. Aumentado
Traffic situation on F. Vestil Street in Cebu City as of 8:41 a.m. Sunday, January 21, 2024. | via KST
Situation at the South Road Properties (SRP) as of 8:53 a.m. Sunday, January 21, 2024. | via Lujen Limosnero
Float of Palawan Pawnshop called “Call of Nature.” This float symbolizes preservation of natural resources of Cebu City. | via Brigette Cones Dalagan, Gabriel Masan, and Henson Tabuco
Puppet #9 Imagina Amiga from Duljo Fatima, Cebu City joins the Sinulog 2024 Grade Parade. | Angel Rusiana, Jessele Pagal, and Aljen Cortes
The Mrs. Cebu Float at the Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade, set against the vibrant backdrop of South Road Properties! Join the spectacle this Sunday and witness the elegance unfold. | via Angel Rusiana, Jessele Pagal, and Aljen Cortes
Amid the heat of the sun, contingent #2 from Tribu Mabolokon-Barangay Mabolo is ready for the Sinulog 2024 street dancing, which is set to start after the Holy Mass Sunday, January 21, 2024. | via Gwenyth Borgonia, Sheryn Mae Sinoy, and Chabelle Intoma
Catch these adorable performers of Barangay San Nicolas Proper's "Banay sa San Nicolasnon." | via Brigette Cones Dalagan, Gabriel Masan, and Henson Tabuco
Dive into the rhythm with Puppet #7 Tuna Reyna Mystica all the way from General Santos City, as she makes a splash in the Sinulog 2024 Grade Parade. Catch her wave of talent this Sunday, January 21, 2024.
Puppet # 7 Tuna Reyna Mystica from General Santos City joins the Sinulog 2024 Grade Parade Sunday, January 21, 2024. | via Gwenyth Borgonia, Sheryn Mae Sinoy, and Chabelle Intoma
Situation at South Road Properties (SRP) as of 8:35 a.m. Sunday, January 21, 2024.
People are gathered and ready to watch and celebrate the Sinulog Grand Parade. | via Brigette Cones M. Dalagan, Gabriel Masan, and Hanson Tabuco
Msgr. Roberto Alesna of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu is presiding the ongoing Holy Mass celebration at the South Road Properties (SRP), minutes before the start of the Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown. | via AML
Southbound lane of the Cebu South Coastal Road near City di Mare as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, January 21, 2024. | via AML
Hundreds of devotees gather at Basilica Minore de Sto. Niño for a pontifical Mass with Archbishop Jose Palma. The event took place hours before the start of the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown on Sunday morning, January 21, 2024. | via HIC
Cebu Belgian Malinois Shepherd Club volunteers are now at Cebu South Road properties to help in controlling the crowd as of 8:21 a.m. Sunday, January 21, 2024. | via Gwenyth Borgonia, Sheryn Mae Sinoy, and Chabelle Intoma
The friars of the Archdiocese of Cebu, led by Archbishop Jose Palma, along with the Mass sponsors and Hermana and Hermano Mayor, danced with the devotees to the Visayan version of "Tayo na Mag-Sinulog" after the Pontifical mass at the Basilica Minore del Sto Niño on Sunday morning January 21, 2024. | via HIC
Situation at South Road Properties (SRP) as of 8:16 a.m. Sunday, January 21, 2024. The Sinulog 2024 Grade Parade is set to start right after the 8 a.m. Mass. | via Brigette Cones Dalagan
Floats of different contingents are now on standby for the Sinulog grad parade, which is set to start right after the Mass at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City Sunday, January 21, 2024. | via Gwenyth Borgonia, Sheryn Mae Sinoy, and Chabelle Intoma
Preparing for their street dancing performance is this contingent -- Tribu Kamanting Performing Arts Guild from the Municipality of San Jose, Province of Dinagat Islands. | via Henson Tabuco, Brigette Cones Dalagan, and Gabriel Masan
People have started to occupy the bleachers installed across NUSTAR Cebu as of 7:45 a.m. The bleachers are for those watching the street dancing, which is set to start right after the Mass at the South Road Properties (SRP) Sunday, January 21, 2024. | via Angel Rusiana, Jessele Pagal, and Aljen Cortes
Wondering what's happening at Fuente Osmeña in Cebu City as of 7 a.m. Sunday, Sinulog day? Here's a look at the area. | via LMY
