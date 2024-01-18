Woman fatally stabbed by brother-in-law in Malabuyoc town

A woman was fatally stabbed by her brother-in-law while she was in her home nursing her two-month-old child around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, in Sitio Calugtungan, Barangay Cerdeña, Malabuyoc town, southwest Cebu.

Honeylyn Endonar Tamayo, 31, was identified as the victim, and Jobert Delatorre, 53, as the culprit.

Police Captain Arja Gronciano, the chief of the Malabuyoc Police Station, said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that only the victim and their two-month-old child were left in their home because her live-in partner was working in Cebu City.