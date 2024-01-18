Woman fatally stabbed by brother-in-law in Malabuyoc town

A woman was fatally stabbed by her brother-in-law while she was in her home nursing her two-month-old child around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, in Sitio Calugtungan, Barangay Cerdeña, Malabuyoc town, southwest Cebu.
Honeylyn Endonar Tamayo, 31, was identified as the victim, and Jobert Delatorre, 53, as the culprit.
Police Captain Arja Gronciano, the chief of the Malabuyoc Police Station, said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that only the victim and their two-month-old child were left in their home because her live-in partner was working in Cebu City.
According to Gronciano, that while the victim was nursing her baby, Delatorre unexpectedly broke into their house and repeatedly stabbed her with a knife.
The victim was rushed to the Malabuyoc District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
The suspect was caught by the Malabuyoc police inside his house around 11 a.m. of the same day.
Gronciano stated that the suspect's wife claimed that Delatorre, a laborer in Cebu City, had just returned home from work but was unable to fall asleep since he had forgotten to take his maintenance medication and that he might have suffered from a nervous breakdown. (DVG, TPT)