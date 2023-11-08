10th ID: No destabilization plot vs current admin

CONTRARY to the recent statement of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) General Romeo S. Brawner Jr. on the alleged destabilization plot against the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the 10th Infantry Division (10ID) in solidarity with the Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom), affirmed that no military related-movements against the government had been plotted.

The clarification was announced by 10ID Spokesperson, Major Mark Anthony Tito during the AFP-PNP press briefing on Wednesday morning, November 8, 2023 at the Royal Mandaya Hotel on Palma Gil Street, Davao City.

“Simply misqouted lang ang AFP Chief-of-Staff nga si General Romeo S. Brawner Jr. Walay rason nganong kalabanon ang atoang gobyerno. As far as the 10th ID is concerned, wala gyud tay na-monitor na destabilization plot. We remain and always loyal to our Philippine Constitution, to the Filipino people and to the Republic of the Philippines (AFP Chief-of-Staff Gen. Romeo S. Brawner was simply misquoted. There is no reason to overthrow our government. As far as the 10th ID is concerned, we have not monitored any destabilization plot. We remain and always loyal to our Philippine Constitution, to the Filipino people, and to the Republic of the Philippines) he said.

To recall, Brawner delivered a message during the joint change of command and chief of office ceremony of the Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) and Inspector General (IG) of the AFP at Camp Don Basilio Navarro in Zamboanga City on Friday, November 3, this year.

In his speech, the highest-ranking official revealed that retired AFP officials have led persuasions, and recruitment by some military members is evident just to upset the peace and stability of the current administration

On the other hand, National Security Council (NSC) Assistant Director General and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya disagreed with Brawner's statement, saying no threats have been monitored in their operation.

"Based sa aming monitoring sa ating security sector, sa ating kapulisan, sa ating Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), na walang ganitong destabilization plot (Based on our monitoring of our security sector, our police, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), there is no such destabilization plot)," Malaya said during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año also pointed out that some of the retired military personnel who were vocal critics of the Marcos administration were merely “critics” and refused the idea of a destabilization scheme.

“Yes, there were healthy and passionate exchanges/debates among some retired or former military officers and even some criticism against certain policies of the current administration but they are within the bounds of our democratic space. But there is no destabilization plot/movement against the government,” Año concluded. DEF