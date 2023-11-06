Eastmincom expresses support for PBBM’s admin, notes no movement to overthrow gov’t

THE Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom) has expressed its support for the administration of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. amid a reported destabilization plot.
In a statement, EastMinCom affirmed its solidarity with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff, Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr., in their commitment to thwart any attempts to destabilize the current administration.
The military unit clarified that there is no evidence of any of its members being involved in any alleged plot against the Marcos administration.
"We have not monitored any persuasion moves within our ranks or any unauthorized movement in our joint operational area (JOA)," EastMinCom said.
LtGen. Greg T. Almerol, the commander of EastMinCom, reminded his troops to uphold their duty with professionalism.
"[R]emain professional and dedicated to [your] constitutional mandates and stern duty of protecting the people and the state," Almerol said.
EastMinCom further highlighted the steady progress in their administrative and operational achievements, emphasizing their steadfast adherence to their sworn responsibilities.
Brawner disclosed on Friday, November 3, 2023, the existence of a purported destabilization plot against the president.
He made this revelation while presiding over the joint change of command and chief of office ceremony of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) and Inspector General (IG) of the AFP at Camp Don Basilio Navarro in Zamboanga City.
He explained that some individuals involved in the alleged destabilization efforts against the Marcos administration were former AFP officers.
“I talked to some of them and I told them sir you have the right to do that because we are in democracy, but please do not involve the active personnel of the AFP,” Brawner said in his speech.
He noted that they are advocating for rallies and coup d’etat, arguing that the president must be replaced.
Brawner called on the officers and enlisted personnel of the AFP not to join in the destabilization movement, cautioning that they would be dealt with accordingly.
National Security Council (NSC) Assistant Director General and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya, on the other hand, stated that they have not yet identified any threats or destabilization plots against the Marcos administration.
"Based sa aming monitoring sa ating security sector, sa ating kapulisan, sa ating Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), na walang ganitong destabilization plot (Based on our monitoring of our security sector, our police, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), there is no such destabilization plot)," NSC Assistant Director General and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing. RGL with reports from SNS and PNA