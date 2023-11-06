Eastmincom expresses support for PBBM’s admin, notes no movement to overthrow gov’t

THE Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom) has expressed its support for the administration of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. amid a reported destabilization plot.

In a statement, EastMinCom affirmed its solidarity with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff, Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr., in their commitment to thwart any attempts to destabilize the current administration.

The military unit clarified that there is no evidence of any of its members being involved in any alleged plot against the Marcos administration.

"We have not monitored any persuasion moves within our ranks or any unauthorized movement in our joint operational area (JOA)," EastMinCom said.

LtGen. Greg T. Almerol, the commander of EastMinCom, reminded his troops to uphold their duty with professionalism.

"[R]emain professional and dedicated to [your] constitutional mandates and stern duty of protecting the people and the state," Almerol said.

EastMinCom further highlighted the steady progress in their administrative and operational achievements, emphasizing their steadfast adherence to their sworn responsibilities.