12-year-old found as last drowning victim

TWO days after the drowning incident in Davao River on March 3, the Davao City Police Office-Maa Police Station (DCPO-PS16) has discovered the last victim, a 12-year-old student from St. Michael Village, Maa.

The boy had gone missing after swimming alone in the river, according to his mother.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) reported that the cadaver, found on the morning of March 5, is the second victim, with an unidentified individual rescued on March 3.

CDRRMO chief Alfredo Baluran clarified that there were two separate incidents reported that day, confirming one death so far.

While Baluran acknowledged a previous incident at Bolton Bridge involving a recent suicide attempt, he stated that they have yet to confirm if it is linked to the recent drowning.

As of press time, the Maa Police Station is yet to conduct a full investigation into the latest victim's death, despite confirming the nature of the incident. DEF

