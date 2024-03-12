216 personnel deployed for Ramadan security

AFTER a month-long celebration of Ramadan, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has deployed 216 personnel across 54 mosques in the jurisdiction starting March 12, 2024.

Notable mosques include the Mercy Islamic Foundation, Mini Forest Boulevard Grand Mosque, Piapi Mosque, Davao City Islamic Center, and Ecoland Mosque.

Simultaneously, the Police Regional Office (PRO-Davao Region) mandated all police stations in the city to augment Police Assistance Desks (PADs), stationed visibly at every religious site. This directive from the Philippine National Police (PNP) central headquarters aims to cater to the needs of observers and provide security services to the public during Ramadan.

"Ang ako lang hangyo sa mga Dabawenyo especially sa mga kaigsuonan natong Muslim nga mag start na sa ilang Ramadan ugma (March 12,2024) kanunay lang i-observe o i-practise ang culture of security nato diri sa Davao City para smooth lang ang dagan sa tanan [ug] para walay problema (My only request to the Dabawenyos, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters who will start their Ramadan tomorrow is to always observe or practice our culture of security here in Davao City to have a smooth celebration and to avoid problems)," DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon said in the DXDC RMN radio interview, Monday morning, March 12.

The Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta’ (BDI) announced that Ramadan officially begins on Tuesday, following the moon's absence on Sunday night, March 10.

The BDI organizes moon gazing events nationwide each year to mark the beginning of Ramadan, with Bangsamoro Mufti Sheikh Abdulrauf Guialani overseeing this year's moon sighting in various Mindanao provinces, including Cotabato City, Maguindanao del Norte, Tawi-Tawi, Sulu, and Iligan City, in conjunction with other BDI ulama (body of Muslim scholars) and religious sectors. DEF

