273 speed limit violators apprehended

AN OFFICIAL from the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) reported that as of January 15, 2024, 273 individuals were apprehended for violating City Ordinance 0270-23, Series of 2023, also known as the New Speed Limit Ordinance of Davao City.

CTTMO chief Dionisio Abude bared this during a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Tuesday morning, January 16, 2024.

The apprehension of these violators was held in collaboration with the Davao City Police Office-Traffic Enforcement Unit (DCPO-TEU).

Addressing concerns raised by many drivers regarding the absence of signage, Abude explained that they are currently in the process of fabricating the required 1,526 signages, utilizing materials provided by the city government.

Due to the magnitude of the task, they acknowledge the need for more time, working in coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Abude noted that most violators were observed on the diversion road, specifically in the downhill sections of Dumoy and Binugao.

In the meantime, Councilor Luna Acosta, chairperson of the committee on peace and public safety, addressed concerns in a Facebook post on January 14, 2024.

She said that the new speed limit underwent extensive study by the legislative and executive departments.

Acosta emphasized that slower speed limits are supported by various studies to reduce the likelihood of road accidents.

The city government conducted a month-long information drive to educate drivers on speed limits, relying on road signs as key indicators.

CTTMO, Traffic Enforcement Unit, and LTO are collaborating to enforce traffic laws, encompassing all violations, not just speed limits.

Acosta said that road usage is a shared responsibility, encouraging all drivers to comply.

“At the end of the day, the main goal of the City Government is not to inconvenience Dabawenyos but to ensure the safety and security of all road users. If there are any concerns regarding this ordinance, my office and the City Council are always available to answer the same,” Acosta wrote in her post.

She then encouraged all road users of Davao City to prioritize safety and adhere to the speed limits. RGP

