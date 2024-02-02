3 landslide victims recovered, search op still on for 1 missing

THE local government unit of Maragusan (LGU-Maragusan), Davao de Oro recovered the bodies of three individuals who were buried alive in a landslide at Purok Buongon, Sitio Saranga, Barangay Poblacion after an extensive search, rescue, and retrieval operation on the morning of Wednesday, January 31, 2024.
However, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO)-Maragusan is still conducting the search operation for the fourth casualty amidst the ongoing torrential rains caused by the Low-Pressure Area (LPA).
According to the initial report, the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30.
The recovered bodies were identified as Ananias Andoy (56), Virginia Buhian (59), and Jerlyn Lada (12), who were residents of the affected area.
The wakes for Lada and Buhian are being held at St. Peter Church, while Andoy's body has been sent to his family in Purok Almasiga, Barangay Poblacion.
Meanwhile, the search and rescue operation for Felipe (no last name indicated by the LGU) is ongoing, scheduled for Thursday, February 1.
The LGU, along with the Municipal Social Worker and Development Office (MSWDO), has provided financial assistance to the families of the victims.
Due to continuous bad weather, the Municipal Cultural Center Dome in Maragusan has opened a charging area for the gadgets and technology equipment of the affected residents during unscheduled and scheduled power interruptions by the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative Inc. (Nordeco).
A public advisory from the LGU encourages residents to bring their extension wires, as outlets are limited.
As of the latest update, Maragusan Mayor Angelito J. Cabalquinto has extended the suspension of classes in all levels of public and private institutions, as well as the suspension of government work offices and agencies due to the LPA and Heavy Rainfall Warning (red warning level) until further notice.
However, offices responsible for health services, basic services, and disaster emergency preparedness are required to continue their operations and provide necessary services.
According to the initial progress report from the Office of the Civil Defense - Davao Region (OCD-Davao), approximately 3,510 families or 14,394 individuals in the entire region are currently affected by the calamity.
Out of this figure, 1,704 individuals, or 7,600 people have been displaced and are currently inside active evacuation centers. DEF
