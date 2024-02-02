3 landslide victims recovered, search op still on for 1 missing

THE local government unit of Maragusan (LGU-Maragusan), Davao de Oro recovered the bodies of three individuals who were buried alive in a landslide at Purok Buongon, Sitio Saranga, Barangay Poblacion after an extensive search, rescue, and retrieval operation on the morning of Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

However, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO)-Maragusan is still conducting the search operation for the fourth casualty amidst the ongoing torrential rains caused by the Low-Pressure Area (LPA).

According to the initial report, the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30.

The recovered bodies were identified as Ananias Andoy (56), Virginia Buhian (59), and Jerlyn Lada (12), who were residents of the affected area.