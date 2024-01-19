95 areas in Davao Region still grapple with flooding

AROUND 95 areas in the entire Davao Region are still grappling with flooding, according to the latest report from the Office of Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao).

In Progress Assessment No. 4 announced on Friday afternoon, January 19, 2024, Davao del Norte recorded the highest number of flooded areas, with 64 barangays affected, followed by Davao Oriental with 22, and Davao de Oro with nine.

Additionally, the region witnessed over 50 landslides, with Davao de Oro leading with 44 incidents and eight in Davao Oriental.

Notably, a significant landslide occurred at Purok 20, Pag-asa, Barangay Mt. Diwata, Monkayo, Davao de Oro on Thursday, January 18, resulting in nine confirmed deaths, one critical injury, and four individuals still under search, rescue, and retrieval operations.

On the same day, Davao City recorded two casualties due to prolonged heavy rains.

One case was reported at Purok 5, Km. 8, Barangay Tigatto, Buhangin District, and the other involved an individual buried alive in a landslide at Sitio Kalachuchi, Barangay Salaysay, Marilog District.

Davao Oriental experienced a soil avalanche along the national highway in Muñoz, Mati City, going to Sandig, Tarragona. The Provincial Government Unit of Davao Oriental advised that the road is passable for motorcycles only, with cars, trucks, and heavy vehicles recommended to take alternative routes as clearing operations continue.

Currently, 10,330 individuals in Davao de Oro, 61,035 in Davao del Norte, 1,164 in Davao Occidental, and 10,629 in Davao Oriental have been affected.

Over 4,000 families from these provinces are currently displaced in evacuation centers.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) has provided 21,203 family food packs amounting to P13,670,534.00.

Heavy rainfall inundated most parts of the Davao Region starting on Tuesday, January 16, due to the weather system known as a shear line, defined by the American Meteorological Society (AMS) Glossary of Meteorology as the area where warm and cold air meets, resulting in light to heavy rains and thunderstorms in the Visayas and Mindanao areas. DEF

