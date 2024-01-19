Shear line-induced disaster death in Davao Region climbs to 12

In Monkayo, the tragedy occurred during a prayer meeting at Purok 20, Pag-asa, Barangay Mt. Diwata.

Dead bodies recovered were now identified as Catherine Gumatin (27 years old); Hannah Gumatin (nine); Dysna Gumatin (three); Arjay Gumatin (one); Cristelle Gumatin (10); Ailee Gumatin (8); Marjomie Nenaria (33); Ritchell Reboldad (35); Agnes Bitoon (44); and Elvera Saldua (35).

In a Facebook post by the Municipality of Monkayo, Reboldad's body was recovered around 11:30 pm on January 19, 2024, while Bitoon's body was found by 12:23 a.m., and Saldua's body was located around 1:30 pm.

Rommel Gumatin, 45, is still missing and one-year-old Amara Kate Delola was rushed to Davao Regional Medical Center (DRMC).

Currently, the wake for all the casualties is being held at the Assembly of God Church in Barangay Union, with support from the Monkayo LGU led by Davao de Oro Congresswoman Maricar S. Zamora and Mayor Manuel “Way Kurat” E. Zamora. Financial assistance has already been extended to the families of the victims by the office of House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

“Nagtinabangay [na] ang pipila ka mga empleyado sa lokal nga panggamhanan sa pagplastar sa nahimutangan sa mga biktimang namatay sa landslide sa Brgy. Mt. Diwata” (Local government employees have collaborated to finalize the location for the victims who died in the landslide),” the Local Government Unit of Monkayo statement said.

The Monkayo LGU and disaster agencies, led by the Monkayo Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), initiated a search, rescue, and retrieval operation that was briefly halted due to heavy rains.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Pablito G. Odias, deputy provincial director for administration of Davao de Oro Police Provincial Office (DOPPO), confirmed to SunStar Davao the resumption of operations on January 20.

“Nagpadayon na ang operation karong adlawa [January 20] kay wala sila nagpadayon kagahapon [January 19] gumikan sa kusog nga ulan nga nasinatian sa lugar (The operation resumed today [January 20] as it was halted yesterday [January 19] due to heavy rains in the area)," Odias said.