Davao del Norte under calamity state amid widespread flooding, landslides

Governor Edwin Jubahib made the announcement in a press conference on Thursday, January 18, based on the recommendation of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (PDRRMC).

The affected areas include the cities of Tagum and Panabo, along with the municipalities of Asuncion, B.E. Dujali, Carmen, Kapalong, New Corella, and Santo Tomas. Landslides were also reported in Talaingod and San Isidro.

As of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17, widespread flash floods impacted 79 barangays, affecting 47,376 families or 244,981 individuals.

The declaration of a state of calamity awaits approval from the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) to expedite relief, recovery, and rehabilitation efforts.

“Kini para mahimong legal ang atong paggamit sa atong calamity funds para sa mga ayuda alang sa atong mga kaigsoonang biktima sa kalamidad ug sa pag-rehabilitate sa atong damaged agriculture ug infrastructures (This is to legalize our use of our calamity funds for aid for our brothers and sisters who are victims of the calamity and to rehabilitate our damaged agriculture and infrastructures),” the governor said.

He underscored the need for legal access to calamity funds for aid distribution and rehabilitation of damaged agriculture and infrastructure.

The province currently has an unused calamity fund of P129.98 million.

Four local government units (LGUs) have already declared a state of calamity, including B.E. Dujali, Carmen, Asuncion, and Tagum City.

The Council also passed a resolution extending the payment of due real property taxes without penalty until June 30, 2024, to support the swift recovery of calamity victims.

Initial reports indicate damage to 480.2 hectares of farmland valued at over P11 million, affecting more than 500 farmers.

Jubahib directed the establishment of an emergency relief camp at the Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Center, providing free hot meals, health check-ups, medicines, psychosocial care, and other interventions for affected families. RGL WITH REPORTS FROM DAVNOR PIO

Related stories: