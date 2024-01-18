Persistent shear line rains threaten Eastern Mindanao

SEVERE weather conditions, including heavy rainfall leading to flooding and landslides, have impacted approximately 45,000 families in the Davao Region, as reported by an official from the Office of Civil Defense (OCD-Davao).

According to Franz Irag, operations officer of OCD-Davao, as of Wednesday afternoon, January 17, 2024, a total of 44,888 families were affected, with 1,489 in Davao de Oro, 294 in Davao Oriental, and 267 in Davao del Norte still residing in evacuation centers.

The situation includes 31 flooded areas in Davao del Norte and six rain-induced landslides in Davao de Oro, specifically in Barangays Camanlangan in New Bataan, Linda in Nabunturan, Gubatan in Maco, Mt. Diwata in Monkayo, Haguimitan in Sitio Totoy, and Haguimitan in Sitio Palo.

In terms of infrastructure, eight roads remain impassable to all vehicle types due to landslide blockages. These include the National road in Camanlangan, New Bataan; the national road in Rizal, Monkayo; the national road in Sawangan, Mawab; national roads in Bahi, Tupas, and Paloc, Maragusan; and provincial roads in Aragon and So Hulip, Cateel.

Additionally, two bridges, the Fatima Bridge in Fatima, New Bataan, Davao de Oro, and the San Pedro Bridge in Caraga, Davao Oriental, are inaccessible due to heavy rainfall and water overflow.

With 34 municipalities suspending classes and 24 declaring work suspensions, the impact extends to the local communities.

Barangay Canbanogoy, Asuncion, Davao del Norte, has declared a state of calamity due to widespread damage caused by heavy rainfall, affecting lives, roads, and livelihoods.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) has responded by distributing 4,179 family food packs worth around P2,917,258.

A weather forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration Davao (Pag-asa Davao) warns of continued challenges, indicating that the shear line will bring overcast skies, sporadic rain showers, and thunderstorms in the region. There is a risk of landslides and flash floods due to moderate to strong precipitation, coupled with strong winds and rough seas from the Northeast. RGP

Related stories: