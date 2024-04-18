Airline firm says Manila-Seattle route to start Oct 2

THE Philippine Airlines (PAL) revealed that the non-stop direct flights from Manila to Seattle, USA, which will start on October 2, 2024, have already been planned by the major airline company during pre-pandemic days due to the growing number of Filipino communities living in the US Northwest Pacific Region.

“The Seattle flight/destination has already been in conception since pre-pandemic because PAL is trying to expand. Especially the US since this is our biggest bread and butter in our operation. Seattle has the fourth largest number of Filipinos staying in the United States. So that's why. Other than that, we also have so many seamen going on and off in Seattle,” Reyani Romano, PAL Area Head-Mindanao Sales and Services, said during Wednesday’s Habi at Kape on April 17.

Seattle, an advanced business hub and thriving port city, is the gateway to various major centers in Washington and Oregon, including Portland, Salem, Spokane, Tacoma, and Eugene. Through PAL's airline partners, passengers will have access to Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, and Washington, D.C. among other U.S. mainland destinations.

This is the sixth US destination or gateway of PAL following the route to Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Guam, and Honolulu and eighth in North America.

Despite the much-anticipated route, Romano clarified that senior citizens (SCs) can only avail of fare discounts through their local flight due to the very low ticket price they have already offered for Seattle flights.

Meanwhile, passengers and travelers who wish to fly to Seattle can avail of its promo for economy which is US$771 US and US$3,710 for business class.

“The senior discount is applicable only for domestic. We cannot do double discounting. Because that's already a very low fare. We are also currently having a promo on our Manila-Francisco, we have a very low price for that flight right now,” the official added.

PAL Manila-Seattle-Manila service will initially run three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Convenient departures from Manila's Terminal 1 at 10:40 p.m. local time and from Seattle Tacoma International Airport at 11:40 p.m. local time will be made.

Additionally, the flights connect passengers to PAL's vast domestic and regional international network, which includes locations in Cebu, Davao, Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Kuala Lumpur, via Manila.

Up to 60 tons of cargo capacity will be added each week for the Seattle flights, substantially boosting commerce and economic activity between the United States and Asia.

“Philippine Airlines is happy to say, ‘Mabuhay, Seattle!’ We are proud to welcome Seattle to our growing US route network. Our Manila-Seattle-Manila flights give us a valuable opportunity to promote our beautiful island country as a flourishing tourist and business destination for American travelers” said PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Captain Stanley K. Ng.

DEF and Norjannah Balading, AdDU Intern



