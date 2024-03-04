Appa, the unlikely hero

WHILE many heroic dogs often come from high-breed pedigrees, Appa, a mixed breed of Asong Pinoy (Aspin) and Golden Retriever, defies this norm with almost a decade of life-saving feats.
Appa's remarkable accomplishments include the miraculous rescue of a three-year-old girl trapped for 68 hours under the debris following the deadly landslide on February 6, 2024, in the now-devastated village of Barangay Masara, Maco, Davao de Oro.
The nine-year-old Appa commenced his training as a puppy under his handler, Coast Guard Petty Officer 2, Alfie Baba. Trained at K9 headquarters in Taguig, where he was born and raised, Appa joined the Philippine Coastal Guard-Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (PCG-CGDSEM) as a working dog for search and rescue operations a year later.
Appa's heroic service in Mindanao gained recognition in 2019 after participating in search, rescue, and retrieval operations following devastating earthquakes.
Deployed to collapsed structures in Davao City and Padada, Davao del Sur, Appa played a vital role in these efforts.
“Yes, he was deployed there. Appa was instrumental in that event and since then, we started to monitor Appa,” CDR Angela Tobias, CGDSEM public information officer and chief of staff, said in a phone interview with SunStar Davao.
In the recent catastrophes in Mindanao, Appa, now part of the humanitarian military cluster, significantly contributed to reducing casualties and their aftermath.
Appa’s role in Masara landslide
In the Masara landslide, he located over 10 cadavers and played a crucial role in saving the three-year-old child on the third day of the search and rescue operation.
In a seemingly bleak situation, Appa's rescue of the child brought a ray of light and hope to the devastated community, prompting an extension of the search and rescue (SAR) operations.
For his exceptional service, Appa, alongside his handler CG P0 2 Alfie Baba, was honored with a Bronze Cross Medal on February 21 in Davao City, personally awarded by Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte.
“Appa teaches us that anyone, regardless of labels, can make a difference. His courage reminds us to cherish our animal companions more. Today, it is my honor and privilege to recognize all the deserving Coast Guard personnel, including Appa,” Duterte said in a minute-long speech.
Retirement 4 years from now
Appa, a nine-year-old dog with eight years of dedicated service, is likely to retire in the next four years. He represents one among the many dogs playing a noble role for humans, showcasing through his heroic acts that a dog's ability and kindness are not confined to their breed; even an Aspin can be truly remarkable.
As of the latest update from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) of Maco, the landslide claimed 93 lives, injured over 30 people, and at least 14 individuals remain unverified or unclaimed by their families. The search and retrieval operation concluded on February 27, with eight people still reported as missing in the approximately 3,000-square-meter disaster area. DEF
