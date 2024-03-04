Appa, the unlikely hero

WHILE many heroic dogs often come from high-breed pedigrees, Appa, a mixed breed of Asong Pinoy (Aspin) and Golden Retriever, defies this norm with almost a decade of life-saving feats.

Appa's remarkable accomplishments include the miraculous rescue of a three-year-old girl trapped for 68 hours under the debris following the deadly landslide on February 6, 2024, in the now-devastated village of Barangay Masara, Maco, Davao de Oro.

The nine-year-old Appa commenced his training as a puppy under his handler, Coast Guard Petty Officer 2, Alfie Baba. Trained at K9 headquarters in Taguig, where he was born and raised, Appa joined the Philippine Coastal Guard-Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (PCG-CGDSEM) as a working dog for search and rescue operations a year later.

Appa's heroic service in Mindanao gained recognition in 2019 after participating in search, rescue, and retrieval operations following devastating earthquakes.

Deployed to collapsed structures in Davao City and Padada, Davao del Sur, Appa played a vital role in these efforts.

“Yes, he was deployed there. Appa was instrumental in that event and since then, we started to monitor Appa,” CDR Angela Tobias, CGDSEM public information officer and chief of staff, said in a phone interview with SunStar Davao.

In the recent catastrophes in Mindanao, Appa, now part of the humanitarian military cluster, significantly contributed to reducing casualties and their aftermath.